Algo Grande Copper Corp.: Algo Grande Provides Phase II Drill Update; Hole 2 Copper Zone Doubles as Hole 3 Delivers Extensive New Interval, Remains Mineralized at Depth

AG_CG_PH2_002 (Hole 2) copper zone continues to expand: a newly logged interval has grown Hole 2's copper-bearing footprint to 68.77 metres of visually observed mineralization across a 154-metre span, more than double what was reported previously, reinforcing the scale of the discovery beneath Cerro Grande.

AG_CG_PH2_003 (Hole 3) delivers an extensive copper zone at Cerro Grande: copper mineralization was logged across a combined 74 metres of the hole, including a standout 32-metre section in its lower zone. In total, 37 metres of visually copper-bearing core were logged in Hole 3 (see "Hole AG_CG_PH2_003 Progress" below for full interval detail).

Hole 3 confirms vertical continuity, remains mineralized at depth: the copper interval intersected in Hole 3 steps out approximately 105 metres vertically above mineralization intercepted in hole AG_GC_002 from the Company's inaugural Phase I drill campaign, pointing to a mineralized system with considerable vertical extent.

Both rigs turning, program on track: Hole 2 has passed 424 metres on its way to a planned 700 metres, while Hole 3's rig has logged past 239 metres, with both continuing to test new ground beneath Cerro Grande.

First assays now in the pipeline: first section of drill core from Hole 2 was delivered to ALS's laboratory in Hermosillo on August 7, 2026, with results expected in the coming weeks.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Algo Grande Copper Corp. ("Algo Grande" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ALGR)(OTC PINK:ALGRF)(FRA:KM00) provides an update on its ongoing Phase II drill program at the 100%-owned Adelita Project, Sonora, Mexico. Hole AG_CG_PH2_002 has intersected an expanded zone of copper mineralization that has more than doubled in extent since the Company's last update, with a first section of core samples now submitted to the laboratory for assay. Hole AG_CG_PH2_003, drilled by the second, track-mounted rig operating across the Cerro Grande skarn target, has intersected an extensive interval of copper sulfide mineralization hosted in garnet skarn and retrograde exoskarn.

Figure 1. AG_GC_PH2_003 - Garnet skarn with Bornite

Enrico Gay, CEO of Algo Grande Copper Corp., commented: "Hole 2's expanding copper zone and Hole 3's extensive new interval are building a compelling case for scale at Cerro Grande - though we are still early in testing this system. We expect assays from this drill program to start coming out in the next few weeks, kicking off a steady flow of results from ALS as we move forward."

Hole AG_CG_PH2_002 Progress

Hole AG_CG_PH2_002 was planned on top of the Cerro Grande mountain, drilling steeply into the system from a collar at 738,897 mE / 2,961,802 mN (WGS84, UTM Zone 12N), elevation 582 metres, with an azimuth of 110 degrees and a dip of 80 degrees. The hole has reached a depth of 424.22 metres to date, proceeding to a planned total depth of 700 metres. As previously reported, the hole was expected to intersect known mineralization at 250 metres, but copper mineralization was first encountered over 100 metres above the expected mineralized zone, within a 30.23-metre interval from 146.70 to 176.93 metres comprising 2 discrete intervals: 19.80 metres from 146.70 to 166.50 metres and a second interval of 8.57 metres from 168.36 to 176.93 metres (28.37 metres in aggregate), hosted in massive brown garnet-dominant skarn and, for the first time in the program, in an andesitic porphyry intrusion (see news release dated July 28, 2026).

Since the previous update, the Company has logged a second, more extensive zone of copper mineralization within a 108.20-metre interval from 192.90 to 301.10 metres. This zone comprises 6 discrete copper-bearing intervals that together total 40.40 metres of visually observed copper-bearing core, hosted in retrograde exoskarn and includes chalcocite, chalcopyrite, bornite, covellite and chrysocolla, with the most substantial single interval logged from 260.25 to 279.47 metres (19.22 metres). Molybdenite occurs intermittently through this interval, including a 3.06-metre interval from 248.24 to 251.30 metres. Combining both zones, Hole AG_CG_PH2_002 has now intersected copper mineralization across a combined 154.40-metre interval from 146.70 to 301.10 metres, with a total of 68.77 metres of visually observed copper-bearing core.

Core samples from initial part of hole AG_CG_PH2_002 down to 179 metres were delivered to the ALS laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora, on Friday, August 7, 2026, for assay. Results are pending and will be reported as they are received.

Hole AG_CG_PH2_003 Progress

Hole AG_CG_PH2_003 was drilled from a collar at 738,994 mE / 2,961,792 mN (WGS84, UTM Zone 12N), elevation 490 metres, at an azimuth of 250° and a dip of -55°.

The hole has intersected copper mineralization within a combined 73.91-metre interval from 165.74 to 239.65 metres, comprising a total 37.42 metres of visually observed copper-bearing core.

Management interprets this copper-bearing intersect in Hole 3 as a 105-metre vertical step-out above the AG_GC_002 intercept. AG_GC_002 was drilled during the Company's inaugural phase I drill campaign at Adelita between November 23, 2025 and January 20, 2026, from a collar at 739,086 mE / 2,961,834 mN (WGS84, UTM Zone 12N), elevation 468 metres, at an azimuth of 250° and a dip of -50°. Management views this as an early indication of vertical continuity within the Cerro Grande mineralizing system.

The upper zone, within a 42.03-metre interval from 165.74 to 207.77 metres, comprises 6 discrete copper-bearing intervals totaling 14.86 metres of visually observed copper-bearing core, hosted in garnet-dominant (Grt>Px) skarn with strong prograde alteration. Copper sulfides in this zone (bornite, chalcocite and covellite, with trace chalcopyrite) occur as patches and veinlets (Figure 2).

The lower zone, a second and more extensively copper-mineralized interval, spans 31.88 metres from 207.77 to 239.65 metres. This zone comprises a total of 22.56 metres of visually observed copper-bearing core, hosted predominantly in retrograde exoskarn (yellow-to-green garnet-dominant), and includes chalcocite, covellite, chalcopyrite, bornite, chrysocolla and minor native copper. Copper oxide (chrysocolla) is also locally associated with calcite veinlets within this interval (Figure 3).

As with Holes 1 and 2, these observations are based on visual core logging only; no assay results have been received for Hole AG_CG_PH2_003, and true widths have not yet been determined. Hole AG_CG_PH2_003 remains in copper mineralization at its current depth of 239.65 metres and continues to advance, indicating the mineralized zone remains open to depth.

Figure 2. AG_CG_PH2_003 - core boxes spanning approximately 194.15 - 196.48 metres - yellow-green garnet skarn hosting the highest visually estimated copper sulfide content logged in the upper zone

Figure 3. AG_CG_PH2_003 - core displaying pervasive covellite and disseminated brassy chalcopyrite, within pink-brown garnet skarn

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by João Rocha, EurGeol, Vice President of Exploration of Algo Grande Copper Corp., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-silver-gold opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Ag-Au skarn discovery, which exhibits strong continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometres. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate the presence of a potential porphyry system at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF ALGO GRANDE COPPER CORP.

Enrico Gay

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: info@algo-grande.com | Website: www.algo-grande.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Algo Grande to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's Phase II drilling program, the interpretation of drill results and geological models, the potential for skarn expansion and a feeder intrusion at depth, and those listed in filings made by Algo Grande with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Algo Grande does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

Drill results and geological interpretations described herein are preliminary and assay results remain pending.

SOURCE: Algo Grande Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/algo-grande-provides-phase-ii-drill-update-hole-2-copper-zone-doubles-as-hole-3-d-1206030