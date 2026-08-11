7.25 g/t Au over 7.45m including 13.46 g/t Au over 2.54m

Footwall Intermediate dike returns intercept of 1.15 g/t Au over 4.65m

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce high-grade gold assays for the final diamond drill hole from the recently completed (See News Release: June 11, 2026) three-hole diamond drill program at the Ogden Gold Project located in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Discovery Mining Ltd ("Discovery"), with the Company serving as the operator.

This program entailed 3 diamond drill holes on the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG), totaling 1,233 meters(m) targeting the eastern plunge of a fold structure which has a shallow easterly plunge. TOG is host to gold bearing strongly altered conglomerates and felsites with associated quartz veins and pyrite as well as gold bearing flat lying secondary structures with associated quartz and pyrite.

TOG-26-77 returned high-grade gold mineralization with a downhole intercept of 7.25 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 7.45m (347.27 - 354.72m) (See Fig 1) including 13.46 g/t Au over 2.54 with associated visible gold (VG), (See Figure 2). This hole was planned to further define the lower portion of a fold structure, with this drill hole being the deepest of the recently completed program. Mineralization is hosted within strongly carbonate altered and silicified felsites and strongly albitized conglomerates with associated pyrite and minor arsenopyrite. Strong quartz veining is present within both units at various orientations, including VG in two locations. Hole TOG-26-77 was an undercut of hole TOG-26-75 (See Fig 1) which returned a downhole intercept of 40.61 g/t Au over 2.60m (See News Release: June 25, 2026). Mineralization consists of finely disseminated and cubic pyrite with minor arsenopyrite hosted within altered felsite and conglomerate. Quartz veins appears to increase when in close proximity to the axial plane on the fold structure as illustrated with the in Fig 1. Fuchsite is locally present with quartz along cross cutting healed fractures. As shown on Fig. 1, higher grade gold mineralization has a strong spacial association with strong to intense folding, the emplacement of quartz veining as well as significantly stronger hydrothermal alteration. A second zone of mineralization was encountered at the northern contact between the footwall intermediate dike and the ultramafics. The mineralized intermediate dike returned a downhole intercept of 1.15 g/t Au over 4.65m (374.52 - 379.17m). Mineralization consists of disseminated and cubic pyrite with local quartz veining. Units are moderately to strongly silicified increasing downhole.

Figure 1: Schematic Cross Section Hole TOG-26-77

Note: At this time, true thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown

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Figure 2: drill core from TOG 26-77 showing VG locations

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The high-grade gold results from this program have demonstrated that the deeper portion of TOG has potentially similar gold tenor to that of the shallower portion of the fold structure to the west. Hole TOG-26-76 returned the second highest grade intercept to date on the Ogden Project (See News Release July 14, 2026) returning a downhole intercept of 115.51 g/t Au over 9.85m Hole TOG-13-25 returned an intercept of 210.19 g/t Au over 12.53m (See News Release May 22, 2013) making this the highest intercept to date and is located 325m west of TOG-26-76 along the fold structure.

It is especially encouraging that all 3 holes from this program encountered visible gold where historically 35% of TOG holes have VG.

A summary of highlights from all three (3) drill holes completed this drill program is listed in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Summary of all three drill holes this program

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Gold (g/t) Width (m) TOG 26-75 322.70 335.95 8.43 13.25 Including 326.60 329.20 40.61 2.4 TOG 26-76 296.95 306.80 115.51 9.85 Including 310.85 304.95 356.85 3.1 Including 304.45 304.95 2050 0.5 TOG 26-77 347.27 354.72 7.25 7.45 Including



13.46 2.54 and 374.52 380.17 1.17 4.65

Table 2: Drill Hole UTM, Dip, Azimuth, Depth

Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length 471711.00 5362596.00 284.00 18.82 -57.93 390 471711.30 5362596.20 284.00 22.50 -53.57 423 471711.30 5362596.00 284.00 20.49 -67.00 420

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

Core size in this program is NQ. Samples are cut in half, with half the sample being securely bagged and delivered to the lab for analysis, with the other half retained as a record. All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek has also jointly acquired through staking on a 50/50 basis with Benton Resources, potential natural white hydrogen projects in Newfoundland. The Smoking Gun Prospect was selected after research uncovered highly anomalous helium with values up to 8,900 parts per billion (ppb) in water collected from an historic drill hole. These licenses are located within the Deer Lake Basin, which is thought to be a prospective environment for the presence Helium (He) and Natural (White) Hydrogen (H2).

At Parson's Pond, research of historical drill logs in two holes 14.2 km apart, have observed C1 methane gas levels reaching 72%. The area is underlain by thrust faulted rocks of the Humber Arm Supergroup. Drill logs indicate unique sedimentary units composed of shales along with sandstones containing fragments of serpentine and chrome. Of particular interest, is the presence of the mineral glauconite, which, combined with these geological indicators, suggests a highly prospective environment for the potential formation of white hydrogen, (natural hydrogen) to form within the basin. The presence of such high concentrations of methane alongside hydrogen indicators suggests a potentially active gas system within the basin. In addition, surface areas have been noted to vent gas within the project boundaries.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309118

Source: Metals Creek Resources Corp.