Service Management Group (SMG) positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Voice of the Customer, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading VOC vendors.

SMG, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact criteria.

PUNE, India, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named SMG as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Voice of the Customer (VoC) Q3, 2026.

Umang Thakur, Vice President Research and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Voice of the Customer programs are increasingly expected to move beyond basic feedback collection and function as enterprise capabilities that connect insights with action. SMG's unified experience platform combines cross-channel feedback collection, AI-powered insight generation, and integrated action management to support closed-loop improvement. By unifying customer, employee, operational, and brand signals through role-based analytics and a software-with-a-service delivery model, SMG is positioned to help multi-location organizations operationalize experience management and sustain continuous improvement across their networks."

Shiva Bhardwaj, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "SMG has established a differentiated position in the Voice of the Customer market by combining its Ignite platform with a service-led delivery model. The platform extends beyond feedback collection by unifying customer, employee, brand, and operational signals to support a more connected approach to experience management and operational decision making. Its AI-assisted analytics, role-based action management, and software-with-a-service model are well aligned with the needs of multi-location organizations seeking to operationalize customer insights, improve frontline execution, and enable continuous experience improvement across the enterprise."

QKS Group defines Voice of the Customer (VoC) platforms as technology solutions that enable organizations to capture, analyze, and operationalize customer experience signals across direct, indirect, and inferred feedback sources. These platforms help enterprises understand customer expectations, identify experience gaps, prioritize improvement areas, and convert customer insights into measurable actions across journeys, channels, and business functions. VoC platforms are increasingly evolving beyond survey management and feedback reporting into unified experience intelligence systems that combine customer feedback, operational data, digital behavior, interaction data, AI-driven analytics, and closed-loop workflows to improve customer experience outcomes.

SMG differentiates in the Voice of the Customer market by combining its Ignite platform with a service-led operating model that connects customer, employee, brand, and operational signals within a unified platform, rather than treating feedback as isolated customer interactions. That matters because it enables organizations to move beyond collecting experience data and translate insights into coordinated operational improvements and actions across distributed teams and locations. Its combination of AI-assisted text analytics, role-based reporting, and closed-loop case management is a key differentiator, helping enterprises identify experience issues, prioritize actions, and drive accountability at the frontline. This approach is particularly valuable for multi-location organizations that require consistent governance, operational visibility, and continuous experience improvement across complex business environments.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Voice of the Customer (VOC), 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"This recognition reflects our conviction that brands that win won't just measure experience; they'll be in conversation with the people having it. Most organizations still read signals separately with brand in one system, customer in another, and employee somewhere else. Ignite UXM brings them together, adds always-on insight communities that connect brands directly to customers and employees, and uses AI to answer the question that really matters: what do we fix first? We're grateful to QKS Group for the recognition, and we're not stopping here." - Jami Ferguson, SVP Product, SMG

Additional Resources:

For more information about SMG, visit here

SPARK Matrix: Voice of the Customer (VOC), 2026

About SMG:

SMG delivers the future of Unified Experience Management, empowering brands to engage customers and employees like never before. Powered by Ignite our AI-native platform, and the industry's only software-with-a-service (SwaS) approach, SMG provides real-time, predictive intelligence that turns BX, CX, and EX insights into action. From gathering feedback during experience design to optimizing each interaction throughout the customer journey, SMG ensures every decision is backed by data rather than guesswork. Learn more at www.smg.com.

Media Contact

Stuart Brookes

stuart.brookes@smg.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts

Anish

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: support@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/service-management-group-smg-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-voice-of-the-customer-2026-by-qks-group-1758

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/service-management-group-smg-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-voice-of-the-customer-2026-by-qks-group-302848390.html