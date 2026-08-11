Vheda Health Named No. 1975 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized as No. 218 in Healthcare - Validation of a National, Scalable Outcomes Model for Health Plans

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Today Inc. announced Vheda Health has been ranked No. 1975 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"This recognition underscores the momentum behind Vheda Health's national scalable model focused on improving health outcomes and decreasing US healthcare costs," said Shameet Luhar, CEO of Vheda Health. "For more than 13 years, our focus on Medicaid, Medicare, Dual-Eligible plans demonstrates that the right outcomes and analytics platform can increase engagement, deliver ROI, and improve clinical outcomes."

"We are honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for a second straight year," said Philip Rub, President of Vheda Health. "Since Day 1, our focus has been on the people across America who seek that helping hand to navigate our healthcare system in a simple easy way, ensuring they always have access to care."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years. For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: Inc.5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance-it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14-16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is an outcomes and analytics company that helps health plans with chronic and maternity populations decrease avoidable medical spend by identifying high-risk members, engaging them continuously, and intervening before costly events occur. We activate and engage more than 80% of the members we reach, driving a 15-25% reduction in emergency room utilization and inpatient admissions which creates a 20% medical cost savings. Across Medicaid, Medicare, and special needs plans, Vheda translates sustained member engagement into 3:1 ROI, better clinical outcomes, and higher quality scores. For more information, please visit vheda.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact

Kerry Lee Perry

Chief Marketing Officer

Vheda Health

kperry@vheda.com

404-849-1380

SOURCE: Vheda Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vheda-health-named-no.-1975-on-the-2026-inc.-5000-list-the-most-prest-1204798