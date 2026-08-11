Valantor Launches FraudX to Help Insurance Investigators Analyze Complex Claims 40x Faster

AI-powered investigation platform helps insurers, TPAs and law firms analyze thousands of pages of claim documentation while surfacing patterns traditional reviews often miss

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Valantor, the Enterprise Vision Intelligence company, today announced the launch of FraudX, an AI-powered investigation platform that helps insurance carriers, third-party administrators (TPAs), self-insured organizations and insurance defense law firms investigate complex claims up to 40 times faster than traditional manual review. Designed initially for construction liability, property and general liability claims, FraudX enables organizations to investigate sensitive claims while maintaining control over security, governance and compliance.

Built on Valantor's Enterprise Visual Intelligence platform and powered by EyeLevel's GroundX technology, FraudX helps investigators analyze thousands of pages of claim documentation - including medical records, billing files, depositions, investigator notes, surveillance reports, photographs and legal filings - to identify inconsistencies, develop claim chronologies and surface potential fraud indicators supported by source-cited evidence.

"Insurance investigations are a data problem as much as an investigative one," said Neil Katz, chief product officer at Valantor. "Every claim contains thousands of pages of evidence, but investigators simply don't have the time to manually connect every fact, relationship and inconsistency. FraudX helps them spend less time searching for information and more time making informed investigative decisions."

Insurance fraud is estimated to cost the US economy $308 billion annually. Not only is fraud becoming more sophisticated, claim files are also growing in complexity. Special Investigation Units (SIUs), adjusters and defense counsel are often expected to review thousands of pages of documentation for every investigation, making it increasingly difficult to identify inconsistencies, recurring entities and relationships that may warrant further investigation.

Rather than replacing investigator judgment, FraudX helps experienced professionals spend less time reviewing documents and more time conducting investigations. FraudX provides the context; experienced investigators determine its significance and make the ultimate call.

The platform can ingest entire claim files in any format, including medical records, bills, ISO reports, depositions, photos, site reports and recorded statements, helping to identify inconsistencies while citing the underlying evidence behind every finding.

"FraudX is an absolute game changer for how the industry fights insurance fraud with AI," said Kirk Willis, CEO of The Willis Law Group. "Its speed, accuracy and ability to uncover hidden patterns set a new standard for modern investigations."

Unlike general-purpose AI tools that summarize documents, FraudX produces investigator-ready findings backed by citations to the original claim documentation. Investigators can ask questions in plain English, automatically generate medical and claim chronologies, surface potential fraud indicators supported by documented evidence and explore relationships between claimants, providers, attorneys and other entities across a claim.

FraudX is already in production, with customers committing more than 8,000 insurance claims to the platform. It can be deployed in the cloud, private cloud, virtual private cloud (VPC), on-premise and fully air-gapped deployments. Book a free demo at https://www.getfraudx.ai/.

About Valantor

Valantor is the Enterprise Visual Intelligence Company. The company combines advanced AI infrastructure, operational expertise and industry-specific knowledge to help organizations unlock intelligence from complex visual and unstructured information while maintaining control over security, governance and compliance. Through its growing portfolio of AI technologies and services, Valantor enables enterprises to operationalize AI at scale across highly regulated industries. Learn more at www.valantor.com.

Media contact

Songue PR for EyeLevel

eyelevel@songuepr.com

SOURCE: Valantor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/valantor-launches-fraudx-to-help-insurance-investigators-analyze-1205758