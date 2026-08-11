Garantir Cybersecurity: Garantir Extends the GaraTrust Platform to Secure AI Agents, Adding Agentic Security as Its Fifth Pillar

GaraTrust Binds Every Agent Action to a Verified Human Identity Through the Enterprise Identity Provider, Extending the Security and Compliance Model Enterprises Already Trust, While Agents and MCP Servers Never Hold Private Keys or Standing Credentials

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Garantir, the enterprise cryptography company behind GaraTrust - The Enterprise Cryptographic Platform , today announced Agentic Security as the fifth pillar of GaraTrust, extending the platform's cryptographic controls to AI agents. The pillar is delivered as licensable modules that augment existing GaraTrust deployments, allowing enterprises to bring autonomous agents under the same key, identity, and compliance governance they already apply to their people and machines.

At its core, Agentic Security ensures that the actions an AI agent takes - and the authentication it performs to a resource server - are bound to a verified human identity. Using access and authorization rights delegated by the human user through the enterprise identity provider (e.g., Microsoft Entra ID) via standards-based delegation flows such as OAuth 2.0 On-Behalf-Of (OBO), GaraTrust performs just-in-time (JIT) certificate issuance and authorizes remote key usage for the agent through the MCP server. Garantir enables agents to perform cryptographic operations such as authentication, encryption and decryption, and digital signing while private keys remain non-exportable within a FIPS 140-2/140-3 validated boundary such as a Hardware Security Module (HSM). The result is a familiar security model applied to a new class of actor: enterprises apply the same security and compliance framework, least-privileged access, key-based authentication, message integrity, and data protection - for agents that they maintain for human and machine actors today.

The pillar builds on Garantir's existing cryptographic portfolio rather than introducing a separate product. Supporting capabilities include agent registration - enrolling an agent as a governed Non-Human Identity (NHI) with signed, SIEM-verifiable records that tie each agent to its user and scope - and human-in-the-loop agentic flows that require human approval at the point of key access before higher-risk actions can proceed. Enterprises can adopt the agentic security pillar by adding licensable modules to their current deployment.

"The same cryptographic services that enabled trust in our first digital transformation are what will secure and scale the next transformation - Agentic AI, and that trust is built on cryptographic operations," said Trell Rohovit, Chief Executive Officer of Garantir. "Cryptographic services are now spread throughout the enterprise, securing traditional IT infrastructure, transactions, and data, and they are what will drive trust into the agentic wave as well. Organizations don't need to redesign their security or compliance model to get to the agentic world, they can leverage the security and compliance frameworks they already depend on. That's what makes this achievable, and it's what speeds their time to value while keeping them compliant."

The announcement follows Garantir's recognition by industry analyst firm ABI Research , which profiled the company's expansion into agentic security and described Garantir as a "breakout star in digital trust." ABI Research has separately named Garantir a Market Leader, Top Innovator, and Top Implementer in its assessment of enterprise public key infrastructure vendors.

"In the midst of mounting hype around the opportunities presented by agentic AI alongside simultaneous concerns regarding its security, Garantir's announcement of agentic security as its fifth pillar within its GaraTrust platform is a critical augmentation to its existing cryptographic services portfolio," said Aisling Dawson, Senior Analyst, ABI Research. "At the same time, the announcement is a clear indication of Garantir's understanding of how the cryptographic services market needs to shift to account for agentic AI. By extending and supplementing its established cryptographic capabilities to the agentic world, Garantir has once again shown its propensity for innovation in the rapidly evolving digital trust marketplace."

Agentic Security joins GaraTrust's four existing pillars - Certificate Lifecycle Management & PKI, Software Supply Chain Security, Passwordless Authentication, and Data Security - to complete a single platform that governs cryptography across human, machine, and agent identities.

Availability

GaraTrust's four existing pillars are generally available today and serve as the foundation for Agentic Security. Initial Agentic Security capabilities, including delegated cryptographic operations bound to the enterprise identity provider, will be available late 2026 to GaraTrust customers, with additional modules rolling out through 2027. Enterprises can contact Garantir for a detailed capability roadmap.

Enterprises can learn more about Garantir's approach to Agentic Security at garantir.io/agentic-security .

About Garantir

Garantir is a San Diego-based cybersecurity company and the maker of GaraTrust - The Enterprise Cryptographic Platform. GaraTrust unifies enterprise cryptography across five pillars: Certificate Lifecycle Management & PKI, Software Supply Chain Security, Passwordless Authentication, Data Security, and Agentic Security - enabling organizations to protect keys, data, code, identities, and now AI agents without changing their applications. Private keys remain non-exportable in hardware-backed storage while the platform delivers local-key performance, helping enterprises modernize their cryptographic infrastructure for the post-quantum and agentic era. Learn more at garantir.io .

Media Contact

Kate Lunt, CMO

kate.lunt@garantir.io

480-319-2160

SOURCE: Garantir Cybersecurity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/garantir-extends-the-garatrust-platform-to-secure-ai-agents-addin-1205795