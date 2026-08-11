First Canadian Graphite Inc: First Canadian Graphite Signs Agreement with Groupe Nipi, in Collaboration with BBA, for its Preliminary Environmental Study at Lac Guéret Sud

MONTREAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / First Canadian Graphite (TSXV:FCI)(OTCQB:GRAPF)("FC graphite" or the "Company") has signed a collaboration agreement dated August 4, 2026 with Groupe Nipi of Pessamit and engineering firm BBA for a Preliminary Environmental Assessment for its Lac Guéret Sud project, located on the Nitassinan (traditional territory) of the Pessamit Innu, in the Côte-Nord administrative region. This agreement marks a significant step in implementing a responsible and respectful approach to development. The collaboration agreement provides that the Groupe Nipi will carry out a review of the current environmental context in order to assess environmental constraints on exploration. A highly skilled multidisciplinary team has been assigned to this project to ensure cost and schedule efficiency, effective collaboration, and high-quality service. FC graphite will benefit from the dedicated team of experts from Groupe Nipi and its partner BBA, who have extensive experience in all aspects of environmental studies related to mining projects; their technical skills and recognized expertise will ensure the successful management and completion of this project. Groupe Nipi will invoice FC graphite at an hourly rate.

The study aims to establish an environmental profile of the area under exploration before the commencement of any impact-causing exploration work.

The preliminary environmental study will focus on:

the characterization of wetlands and sensitive environments to prevent any further disturbance;

the analysis of the physicochemical properties of surface waters in the surrounding lakes and watersheds;

the search for traces of past industrial activity in scarified soils, given the intensive logging already carried out in the area.

This work will allow FC graphite to plan its future activities with a view to responsible impact management and respect for the land.

"Groupe Nipi is proud to partner with First Canadian Graphite for this preliminary environmental study," said Jean Philippe Hervieux, Director of Operations for Groupe Nipi. "We will leverage our in-depth knowledge of the Nitassinan of Pessamit to contribute to an approach that respects the land, its values, and its environment. True to our mission, we will prioritize hiring Innu staff from Pessamit, valuing local expertise and generating tangible benefits for the community. We thank Mr. LaGourgue and the entire FC graphite team for their trust, and are excited to collaborate closely to support responsible development based on partnership and respect for the land."

"Signing this agreement with Groupe Nipi and BBA is in keeping with our company's core values, which include actively involving local communities in the harmonious development of our projects," said John LaGourgue, President and CEO of FC Graphite. "We are grateful to be able to rely on the expertise of their teams to support responsible progress at our project and ensure an approach that respects the land and the people who live there."

Next Steps

FC Graphite is currently preparing to submit an application for an Authorization for Impact-causing Work (ATI) to the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MRNF). Subsequent work will be carried out in close collaboration with Groupe Nipi and BBA to ensure compliance with environmental standards and a responsible approach to the territory as a whole.

About Groupe Nipi

Founded in 2023, Groupe Nipi is an Indigenous company from the Pessamit Innu First Nation, located on the banks of the St. Lawrence River on the North Shore. The company manages turnkey projects with a unique approach that delivers high-performing results, in harmony with sustainable development and natural resources. It also contributes to skills development in the region while maximizing local economic benefits. Groupe Nipi has participated in numerous projects in the Nitassinan territory of Pessamit and elsewhere, notably through forestry, environmental, and civil engineering contracts.

About FC graphite

FC graphite is engaged in the exploration of critical minerals and is committed to advancing its Lac Guéret South high-grade graphite property to support applications in energy transition and advanced technologies.

The Lac Guéret South Project (formerly the Berkwood Project) borders Nouveau Monde Graphite's Uatnan graphite project in the southwest Manicouagan reservoir area, approximately 234 km north-northwest of Baie-Comeau in Québec's Côte-Nord region, on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pessamit Innu.

Recent work at Zone 13 has outlined a significant new high-grade graphite-bearing anomaly with a confirmed strike length of 3.3 km and widths exceeding 150 m. Prospecting on this discovery has returned surface and near-surface high-grade graphite, with 46 samples assaying up to 43.4% graphitic carbon (Cg). Refer to the Company's press release dated July 30, 2026.

The Project also hosts a historical NI 43-101 mineral resource at Zone 1 of 1.76 million tonnes indicated at 17% Cg and 1.53 million tonnes inferred at 16.4% Cg (NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate). Multiple additional zones with surface graphite mineralization provide further strong exploration potential.

The Company's land claims and optioned ground now exceed 200 km², establishing one of the most extensive claim portfolios in the Lac Guéret Graphite District. With more than $10 million invested to date and significant exploration upside remaining, First Canadian Graphite is focused on expanding resources and advancing the project toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The Company has sufficient funding to continue advancing Lac Guéret South through 2026.

The historical estimates noted herein are not considered a current mineral resource or mineral reserve, and sufficient work has not been completed by the Qualified Person to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve, if such is the case under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Previous management filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report with a detailed Mineral Resource Estimate for the Lac Guéret South Project (formerly known as the Berkwood Project) completed by independent experts Edward Lyons (Tekhne Resources), Florent Baril (Bumigeme), and Claude Duplessis (Goldminds Geoservices). For the full report and updates visit https://FCGraphite.com or under the Company's profile at the SEDAR website at https://SedarPlus.ca.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Antoine Fournier, M.Sc., géo, Vice President Exploration for FC graphite and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Pessamit Innu First Nation Engagement

FC graphite formally acknowledges that the Lac Guéret South Project is situated within the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pessamit Innu First Nation. The Company remains dedicated to cultivating respectful, transparent, and cooperative relationships with local Indigenous communities at every stage of the project's development.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

First Canadian Graphite Inc.

Signed:

John LaGourgue, CEO & Director

For more information, contact:

info@FCGraphite.com

(604) 838-3376

https://fcgraphite.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets), and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially.

The FLI in this news release reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: the Company's, ability to implement its overall business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof, the impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry, and general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR plus at www.sedarplus.ca. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE: First Canadian Graphite

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/first-canadian-graphite-signs-agreement-with-groupe-nipi-in-collaboration-with-bb-1205910