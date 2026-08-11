VirExit Technologies Inc.: Lavish Enterprises Publishes Comprehensive Shareholder Report Documenting Its First Eight Months Under Current Management

The Company files Rebuilding the Record, a twenty-page Supplemental Information report establishing a documented baseline for Lavish Enterprises under current management. The report also marks the first public introduction of Market Fortress following more than five years of planning and development, with Lavish Enterprises serving as the platform's first real-world proving ground.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Most shareholder reports are written to be believed. This one was written to be checked.

Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID:VXIT) (formerly known as VirExit Technologies, Inc.) ("Lavish" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed Rebuilding the Record, a comprehensive twenty-page shareholder report, as Supplemental Information through the OTC Markets Disclosure and News Service. The report covers the Company's first eight months under current management, from the December 4, 2025 change of control through August 10, 2026, and was built to give shareholders a documented baseline from which to evaluate the Company going forward.

The report begins with a letter to shareholders from President and Chief Executive Officer Steffan Dalsgaard and follows the Company's record from what current management inherited through what has been addressed, what remains unresolved and what is now being built. Rather than asking shareholders to rely solely on management's characterization of that record, the report closes with a source index identifying the filings, corporate records, court records and executed documents supporting its material factual statements. The detailed financial figures, transactions, corporate actions, FleetPath status and unresolved matters are contained in the report itself rather than repeated in this release.

Rebuilding the Record also marks something the Company has never disclosed publicly before: the first introduction of Market Fortress, a privately owned technology platform Dalsgaard has spent more than five years planning and developing as an operating system for the issuer side of public companies.

Read Rebuilding the Record

Lavish Enterprises encourages shareholders to read the complete report. It includes the CEO letter to shareholders, the first full introduction to Market Fortress, the Company's eight-month record, FleetPath's current development status, unresolved matters, management's present intentions and the source index behind the report.

[ VIEW THE COMPLETE SHAREHOLDER REPORT ]

https://www.otcmarkets.com/file/company/financial-report/584319/content

Why the Record Had to Be Rebuilt

When current management assumed control of Lavish Enterprises, the first challenge was not simply determining what the Company could become. Management first had to establish exactly what the Company already was. Years of corporate history, financial obligations, prior filings, litigation, securities matters, share information and incomplete records had to be identified, organized and reconciled before management could responsibly establish a starting point. Rebuilding the Record grew out of that work. It was designed not as a collection of favorable milestones, but as a documented baseline showing shareholders where current management started, what has changed, what remains unresolved and what is now being built.

The process also exposed a larger problem that extends beyond Lavish Enterprises. A public company continuously creates institutional knowledge through filings, agreements, corporate actions, financial records, regulatory correspondence, shareholder communications and decisions made across executives, attorneys, accountants, transfer agents, consultants, banks and internal teams. Over time, pieces of that record can become fragmented across systems, vendors, inboxes, drives and the people who happened to be there when something occurred. Executives can change. Directors can change. Attorneys, accountants, consultants and vendors can change. The Company's obligation to know and manage its own record does not.

A public company should not have to reconstruct its own institutional memory every time management needs to understand what happened, what was disclosed, what supports a figure, what is due, who is responsible for it or what needs to happen next.

Dalsgaard encountered versions of that problem repeatedly throughout nearly twenty years working in and around the public markets. More than five years ago, he began planning and developing a system intended to address it.

More Than Five Years in the Making: Market Fortress

Until now, Market Fortress has remained private.

The platform is being developed around a simple principle: running the public-company side of a business should not consume the people who are supposed to be building the business. Operating as a public company requires management to oversee corporate compliance, filings, record keeping, regulatory calendars, task management, research, investor relations, banking, financial information, shareholder communications, source documents and institutional knowledge. Those responsibilities frequently exist across completely different systems, vendors and professional relationships, yet management remains responsible for all of them.

Market Fortress is being built as a true operating system for that issuer-side environment. Its purpose is to bring critical functions, records, information and workflows into one connected system so management can operate with greater visibility across the public company itself. The platform is being developed to help organize obligations, preserve the corporate record, coordinate regulatory deadlines and tasks, connect research and investor relations, integrate banking and financial information, maintain supporting documentation and create accountability across the organization.

The ambition extends far beyond preparing filings or producing shareholder reports. Market Fortress is being developed to help any management team run nearly every critical aspect of the issuer side of a public company while reducing the administrative burden placed on executives and returning something increasingly difficult to protect: time to build and operate the underlying business.

Its architecture is built around three ideas: One System. One Record. One Mission. One System brings fragmented issuer infrastructure together. One Record preserves the Company's filings, agreements, corporate actions, financial figures, disclosures, source documents and institutional knowledge. One Mission is to take pressure off management without taking control away from management.

Build the business. Market Fortress helps run the issuer.

Prove It Before You Promote It

After more than five years of planning and development, Dalsgaard made a deliberate decision about how Market Fortress would be introduced publicly. He did not want its first appearance to be a concept deck, a product rendering or a list of capabilities describing what the technology might eventually become.

He wanted to put it to work first.

Lavish Enterprises became the proving ground.

Market Fortress helped prepare the Quarterly Report Lavish Enterprises filed July 14, 2026. It also helped prepare Rebuilding the Record. Lavish Enterprises is the first issuer using the platform and continues as its beta customer. The Company is therefore introducing Market Fortress through an issuer actively putting the system to work rather than through a presentation asking the market to imagine its potential.

The shareholder report provides an early demonstration of that philosophy. The visible output is a twenty-page document, but the larger objective behind Market Fortress is the infrastructure underneath it: organizing the information, preserving the record, identifying unresolved matters, maintaining source documentation, coordinating issuer-side responsibilities and helping management communicate from information that can be traced back to its origin.

The report is the disclosure. The record behind it is the proof. Market Fortress is the infrastructure being built to connect the two.

"I have spent more than five years planning and developing Market Fortress, and until now I have kept it private," Dalsgaard said. "I did not want to introduce it to the world with a presentation telling people what I think it can become. I wanted to put it to work first. VXIT gave me the opportunity to do exactly that. It became the first real-world test for Market Fortress, and the reason I am showcasing it now is because it complements everything we are building under Lavish Enterprises."

"This shareholder report is one visible output of a much larger system being built behind it," Dalsgaard continued. "I want shareholders to open it, see how the information is organized, see how deeply the record is documented and then understand the bigger idea. Market Fortress is not being built to create reports. It is being built to help management run the issuer."

Because the relationship is material to how shareholders should weigh the report, the Company is disclosing it directly. Market Fortress is privately owned by Dalsgaard, who is also President, Chief Executive Officer, a director and the controlling shareholder of Lavish Enterprises through his ownership of the Company's Series E Preferred Stock. Lavish Enterprises is Market Fortress' first issuer and beta customer. No fee has been paid by the Company for preparation of Rebuilding the Record. No agreement, valuation or board action currently exists regarding any acquisition of Market Fortress by Lavish Enterprises, and Market Fortress is not an asset of the Company. The shareholder report is not independent third-party research; it is the Company reporting on itself using software owned by its controlling shareholder.

Two Technologies. Two Different Missions.

FleetPath and Market Fortress solve fundamentally different problems. FleetPath Technologies, Inc., the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, houses the FleetPath platform being built for the trucking industry. The Company has spent the past several weeks documenting FleetPath separately through eight installments of an ongoing twelve-part technology disclosure series, covering its functionality, development status and current limitations. FleetPath is approaching its initial controlled beta, and its complete current status is contained in Rebuilding the Record and the Company's separate technology disclosures rather than repeated here.

FleetPath is being built to help trucking carriers operate their businesses. Market Fortress is being developed to help management operate the issuer side of a public company. For Lavish Enterprises, those efforts now intersect in the same place. Management is working to prepare an operating technology platform for real-world trucking operations while simultaneously strengthening the infrastructure used to operate, document and communicate from the public company above it.

A Different Standard for Shareholder Communication

Management believes shareholder communication should be capable of being both understandable and rigorous. Shareholders should not have to choose between corporate updates that provide too little context and regulatory filings that can be difficult for the average shareholder to navigate. Rebuilding the Record was designed to sit between those two worlds: readable enough to understand, detailed enough to show problems alongside progress, and sourced deeply enough that its factual record can be independently examined.

That philosophy is also central to Market Fortress. The objective is not to make public companies look better on paper. It is to give management better infrastructure for understanding the company it is responsible for, organizing the obligations that come with being public, preserving institutional knowledge as people and organizations change, creating accountability across the issuer and communicating from a record that can be traced back to source.

Rebuilding the Record establishes the baseline. What happens next creates the record from here.

[ VIEW THE COMPLETE 20-PAGE SHAREHOLDER REPORT ]

https://www.otcmarkets.com/file/company/financial-report/584319/content

Read the report. Check the record. Judge the progress for yourself.

About Market Fortress

Market Fortress is being developed as an operating system for the issuer side of a public company. Compliance, corporate records, filings, regulatory calendars, task management, research, investor relations, banking, financial information, shareholder communications, source documents and institutional knowledge are brought into one connected environment, so that management can operate from a record that is organized, preserved and traceable to its source. The platform has been in planning and development for more than five years, and it is being introduced publicly for the first time through an issuer actively using it rather than through a description of what it may one day become.

Market Fortress is privately owned by Steffan Dalsgaard. It is not an asset of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. and holds no agreement with the Company. Lavish Enterprises is its first issuer and beta customer. Learn more at marketfortress.app.

About FleetPath

FleetPath is being built as the operating system layer for the American freight economy, bringing the whole freight lifecycle into one connected system: load acquisition, route computation, dispatch, compliance, automated document processing, load tracking, billing and driver tools. It is designed to replace the fragmented stack of disconnected tools that has defined trucking software for two decades. Built by operators who ran their own multi-truck fleet, the platform is production-grade and approaching its initial controlled beta. FleetPath is operated through FleetPath Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. For a full platform walkthrough, founder background and ongoing development updates, visit fleetpath.app.

About Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:VXIT) is a publicly traded diversified holding company building, acquiring, and scaling integrated businesses across three core verticals: Infrastructure, Entertainment, and Technology. The acquisition of FleetPath establishes the Company's inaugural Technology vertical holding, positioning Lavish at the operational layer of the American freight economy, a nearly trillion-dollar sector. The Company maintains centralized oversight of capital allocation and strategic direction while its operating businesses execute within their respective markets, with every milestone documented and made public through formal communications issued under OTC:VXIT. To learn more about Lavish Enterprises, Inc., visit www.LavishEnterprises.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is described in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Lavish Enterprises, Inc. (OTC:VXIT) ("Lavish" or the "Company") with respect to future events, business strategy and management's present intentions, including the continued development of the Market Fortress platform and the capabilities it is being built to provide, the Company's continued use of that platform as its first issuer and beta customer, FleetPath's initial controlled beta and its subsequent preparation for real-world trucking operations, the continued reconstruction of the Company's historical corporate and financial record, management's present intentions as described in Rebuilding the Record, and the Company's disclosure cadence under OTC: VXIT. Statements describing platforms as being developed, built, or designed to provide particular capabilities describe development objectives, not present functionality, and no assurance is given that any such capability will be completed or perform as intended. Statements describing management's intentions are statements of present intention only. They are not commitments, forecasts, guarantees or predictions of outcome, and no timeline is stated unless expressly provided.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern disclosed in its Quarterly Report for the period ended May 31, 2026; the Company's absence of revenue since the change of control and its ability to obtain the capital required to fund operations; the fact that the Company's financial statements are unaudited; the liabilities that remain outstanding following the reductions described in Rebuilding the Record; the outcome of the Company's ongoing OTC Markets Disclosure and News Service filings; the timing and success of FleetPath's beta and commercial deployment; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; the related-party nature of the FleetPath licensing transaction with Epic Advisory Group, LLC and of the Market Fortress relationship described in this release, including the fact that Rebuilding the Record was prepared using software owned by the Company's controlling shareholder and is not independent third-party research; the Company's ability to resolve the inherited state regulatory matters affecting its name and symbol at the market level; the completeness and accuracy of records created prior to the change of control; market acceptance of the FleetPath platform; competitive responses; regulatory developments affecting the trucking industry; and general economic and capital-markets conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All information should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings and disclosures available through the OTC Markets Group at otcmarkets.com/stock/VXIT.

Twitter

www.twitter.com/OfficialVXIT

www.twitter.com/SteffD415

Contact Information

Lavish Enterprises, Inc.

info@lavishenterprises.net

www.LavishEnterprises.net

# # #

SOURCE: VirExit Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lavish-enterprises-publishes-comprehensive-shareholder-report-do-1205997