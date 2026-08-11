McAlester, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Airtopia Group Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) today announced that it has executed a definitive Construction Management Agreement with JA Development & Construction, a wholly owned subsidiary of Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID: SNTX).

The agreement establishes JA Development as Airtopia's construction management and general contracting partner, providing the framework for the parties to collaborate on Airtopia developments through individually executed project Work Orders.

The initial development package identified under the agreement includes Roswell, New Mexico and Bedford, Texas, with Roswell expected to move forward first upon execution of its project-specific Work Order.

Under the agreement, each project will be governed by a separate Work Order outlining the scope of work, pricing, construction schedule, payment terms, and other commercial provisions. This structure provides both parties with the flexibility to advance developments while maintaining clear project-specific authorization and execution.

The parties currently anticipate evaluating approximately 8 to 14 additional Airtopia locations over the next 18 months, representing an estimated development program value of approximately $60 million to $84 million. These figures represent current planning estimates and remain subject to project approvals, financing, permitting, and execution of individual Work Orders.

As part of Suntex's vertically integrated operating platform, JA Development may also draw on additional Suntex subsidiaries where appropriate, including Deep South Electrical Contractors for electrical infrastructure and installation and GoldenEra Development for development support services, subject to the requirements of each individual project.

"Executing this definitive agreement represents an important milestone for both organizations," said Felix Waller, Chief Executive Officer of Lelantos Holdings. "It establishes a clear framework to move projects from planning into execution while creating a long-term relationship focused on disciplined growth. Our priority is simple: execute the initial projects successfully, deliver quality work, and continue expanding the relationship through performance."

The agreement also allows the parties to evaluate future maintenance and related services on a project-by-project basis through separately executed agreements where appropriate.

Airtopia Group expects to provide additional updates as individual Work Orders are executed and significant construction milestones are achieved.

About Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Adventure Parks exists to provide exceptional all-ages family entertainment that exceeds expectations and enriches communities through clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experiences. Through its growing network of adventure parks, Airtopia combines active attractions, arcade entertainment, birthday parties, memberships, food and beverage, and hospitality-driven guest experiences to create destinations where families connect, celebrate, and create lasting memories.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing scalable businesses with strong operating fundamentals and long-term growth potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Airtopia Adventure Parks, the Company operates a growing family entertainment platform across multiple states.

About Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTCID: SNTX) is a diversified operating company focused on construction, infrastructure, real estate development, manufacturing, and consumer products. Through its operating subsidiaries, the Company acquires, develops, and operates businesses and assets designed to generate long-term operational growth and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated projects, future Work Orders, estimated development program value, expansion opportunities, construction schedules, participation of Suntex subsidiaries, and future business opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the execution of project-specific Work Orders, financing, permitting, site availability, labor and material conditions, and other factors beyond the Company's control. No individual project is authorized until the applicable Work Order has been executed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Lelantos Holdings undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Lelantos Holdings Inc.