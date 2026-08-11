India is witnessing a remarkable expansion in solar cell manufacturing. In just a year, ALMM-listed cell manufacturing capacity has increased from around 13 GW to roughly 31 GW across eight revisions. With a substantial pipeline of commissioned, under-construction and announced projects, capacity is expected to cross 100 GW by June 2027. This is more than a capacity addition. It marks the emergence of a deeper technology and manufacturing base for India's solar industry. The country has already established significant module manufacturing scale, and the rapid growth of cell manufacturing is now ...

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