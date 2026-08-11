Smarsh continues to lead the industry with sustained AI-driven innovation and growth

Smarsh, the global leader in communications data and intelligence, today announced it has been named to the2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the 19th consecutive year. This achievement places Smarsh among an elite few companies to earn 19 consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000, reflecting nearly two decades of sustained growth fueled by customer-driven innovation in communications compliance and AI governance.

Customer-Focused AI Innovations Fuel Growth

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the 19th consecutive year reflects the trust our customers place in Smarsh and our commitment to continuously innovating on their behalf," said Kim Crawford Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of Smarsh. "As communications become more complex and AI transforms the way organizations work, we'll continue investing in technology that help customers strengthen compliance, reduce risk, and turn communications data into a strategic advantage."

This recognition comes at a pivotal time for the industry. As AI adoption accelerates, organizations face growing pressure to strengthen governance while managing increasing volumes of communications data. According to the Smarsh 2026 AI Trends Study, 55% of enterprises are actively deploying AI tools, yet only 19% say their governance frameworks are fully aligned with implementation.

To meet these evolving customer needs, Smarsh has continued investing in AI-enabled capabilities that help organizations strengthen compliance, improve legal workflows, and operate more efficiently. Recent innovations are helping customers achieve measurable business outcomes, including:

Strengthening compliance oversight: Compliance teams can reduce review volumes by up to 77% with Intelligent Agent while identifying 3-5x more meaningful risk across multilingual communications.

Compliance teams can reduce review volumes by up to 77% with Intelligent Agent while identifying 3-5x more meaningful risk across multilingual communications. Accelerating legal investigations: Legal teams can use Discovery Agent to speed case assessment, reducing investigation costs by up to 75% while decreasing reliance on outside counsel.

Legal teams can use Discovery Agent to speed case assessment, reducing investigation costs by up to 75% while decreasing reliance on outside counsel. Helping lean teams do more: Firms can reduce compliance alert volumes by up to 60% with Noise Reduction Agent, allowing teams to spend more time investigating genuine risk instead of reviewing false positives.

These customer-driven innovations help organizations adopt AI with greater confidence while improving governance, reducing operational complexity, and unlocking more value from their communications data.

Industry Recognition Reflects Continued Momentum

Smarsh reported a three-year (2022-2025) revenue growth rate of 38%. The recognition follows another year of innovation and industry recognition for Smarsh, including being named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions (DCGAS), receiving a 2026 Business Intelligence Group AI Excellence Award for "Fraud Detection and Prevention," and earning a place on the Portland Business Journal'sFastest-Growing Private 100 Companies list.

With the ability to govern communications channels and stay ahead of the ever-evolving regulatory landscape, Smarsh is recognized for providing AI-driven transformation across regulated sectors.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance-it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Smarsh

Smarsh empowers organizations to move from reactive oversight to proactive foresight by unlocking intelligence within their digital communications. Through a cloud-native, AI-powered platform for capture, archiving, and oversight, Smarsh enables regulated enterprises to identify regulatory, reputational, and operational risks early-before they escalate into financial loss or public exposure.

Trusted by a global client base-including 9 of the 10 largest financial institutions in the world-Smarsh is a critical partner in navigating today's complex communications landscape. To learn more about the future of communications intelligence, visit www.smarsh.com or follow Smarsh on LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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Contacts:

Press Contact:

Ratika Sadana

press@smarsh.com