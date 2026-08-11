Mars, Incorporated: Five Generations Later, Mars Continues to Build for Tomorrow

Five generations after Frank C. Mars began selling buttercream candies from his home kitchen, Mars remains a family-owned business guided by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

Today, Mars is a $65B+ global business with approximately 170,000 Associates serving people, pets and communities around the world.

The Mars Five Principles have guided the company for generations and continue to shape its long-term approach to growth.

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars is celebrating 115 years since Frank C. Mars began selling buttercream candies from his home kitchen in Tacoma, Washington. Five generations later, Mars remains a family-owned business built on the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

What began as a one-man operation in a small home kitchen has now evolved into a global business of approximately 170,000 Associates across more than 3,600 sites. That first Mars family candy recipe paved the way for today's diverse portfolio of more than 130 brands spanning pet food, veterinary care, science & diagnostics, snacking and food & nutrition. Across every part of the business, Mars remains committed to creating quality products and services that improve the lives of people and pets around the world.

"Our 115-year history reflects the enduring power of our values and the long-term perspective that comes with being family-owned," said Poul Weihrauch, CEO of Mars, Incorporated. "For generations, Mars has grown by evolving with the needs of people and pets while staying true to the principles that define who we are. As we look ahead, we remain focused on helping to create a better world for people, pets and the planet."

In the 1940s, Forrest Mars, Sr. wrote a letter stating the objective of the company was to create a mutuality of benefits for a range of audiences. The Mars Five Principles - Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom - were codified in 1980 and have remained constant across generations, guiding how Mars operates and grows around the world. Guided by these principles, Mars has built iconic brands and capabilities that have stood the test of time while continuing to grow responsibly, support the communities we serve and minimize our environmental impact.

Throughout its history, Mars has evolved to meet the changing needs of consumers and pet owners. From beloved brands that have become part of everyday moments and cultural milestones around the world, including M&M'S, BEN'S ORIGINAL, EXTRA, PEDIGREE and ROYAL CANIN, today's veterinary brands and diagnostics capabilities, and the recent acquisition of Kellanova, Mars has continued to evolve to serve new consumers while remaining true to its founding values. These principles helped establish a legacy that continues to resonate with consumers and pet owners today.

As Mars celebrates this milestone, the company remains focused on the future and its ambition to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet. To learn more about the history of Mars and its ongoing journey, visit mars.com/about/history.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN, PEDIGREE, WHISKAS, CESAR, M&M'S, SNICKERS, EXTRA, Pringles, Cheez-It, and BEN'S ORIGINAL. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA and ANICURA span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles - Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom - inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

marsmediarelations@effem.com

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