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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2026 14:10 Uhr
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SparkCharge Launches in the United Kingdom, Bringing AI-Optimized Energy Infrastructure to Autonomous Vehicle Fleet Operations Without the Wait

Building on its proven operations in the US, the leading mobile energy network is expanding its international footprint with new deployments that will deliver power to autonomous vehicle companies and other enterprises that are constrained by the grid.

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SparkCharge, the nation's leading distributed energy network, today announced the expansion of its operations in the United Kingdom, further extending its international footprint and reinforcing its commitment to delivering power wherever businesses need it. Building on its established US operations, SparkCharge is expanding its distributed energy network to provide immediate, intelligent, on-site power for autonomous vehicle fleets and a broad range of enterprises that can't wait for the grid.

SparkCharge's expansion in the UK reflects a broader global shift: enterprise operations are moving faster than the grid can support. From AV fleets to construction and industrial operations, organizations are deploying sites that require power immediately, even while grid access remains years away.

SparkCharge deploys AI-optimized energy infrastructure in as little as seven days, operating independently of the grid today, and integrating with it seamlessly when it is ready. Through its managed energy service model, SparkCharge delivers reliable, on-site power to enterprises operating in grid-constrained environments, enabling companies to scale their operations without waiting for utility and construction timelines.

"The demand for immediate, intelligent energy is a global story," said Joshua Aviv, Founder and CEO of SparkCharge. "Autonomous vehicle companies and enterprises across the UK are facing the same infrastructure constraints we solve every day in the US. The opportunity to bring SparkCharge's distributed energy network to the UK is one we have been building toward for years, and we are excited for this next stage of growth."

Expansion into the UK builds on SparkCharge's established presence throughout North America, including all 50 states in addition to Canada. SparkCharge currently serves commercial fleets, AV operators, data centers, events and entertainment, ports and railheads, and other enterprise customers. As grid constraints intensify globally under the strain of AI energy demand, and industrial expansion, SparkCharge is extending its platform and services to meet energy needs wherever they emerge.

"The UK is primed for portable, flexible, on-site power that can be deployed immediately and intelligently," said James Taylor, SparkCharge's Managing Director of UK Operations. "This market expansion is evidence that SparkCharge's role in providing power wherever enterprises need it fills a global need. We're eager to expand our platform throughout the United Kingdom."

About SparkCharge:
SparkCharge is the nation's leading distributed energy network, delivering immediate, intelligent, on-site power to enterprises that can't wait for the grid. The company deploys AI-optimized energy infrastructure, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and continuous on-site PowerHub generation, in days, not years, serving EV fleets, autonomous vehicle operators, data centers, ports, construction sites, and more. SparkCharge's software platform, SparkAI, provides AI-driven infrastructure planning and 24/7 autonomous energy management across every deployment. With 2,000+ MWh deployed monthly across North America, SparkCharge is building the energy infrastructure the grid can't build fast enough. Headquartered in Somerville, MA. Learn more at SparkCharge.io.

Media Contact:
FischTank PR
sparkcharge@fischtankpr.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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