Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.: Reflex Advanced Announces Strategic Review

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE:RFLX) (FSE:HF2) ("Reflex" or the "Company") announces that it has initiated a strategic review process (the "Strategic Review") to identify and pursue potential opportunities that could reposition the Company's business and deploy capital into areas that management believes may offer improved long-term prospects. Pursuant to this Strategic Review, the Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering (as defined below) to identify and evaluate these opportunities, including to fund related due diligence and transaction costs.

Strategic Review

As part of the Strategic Review, management intends to evaluate potential opportunities across sectors and asset classes and engage in discussions, due diligence, negotiations and other activities in connection with the opportunities identified by management. The Company has not entered into any definitive agreement in connection with the Strategic Review at this time. There is no deadline or definitive timetable for completion of the Strategic Review.

There can be no assurance that the Strategic Review will result in the identification or completion of any acquisition or other transaction. The Company does not intend to provide updates regarding the Strategic Review unless and until the Company's board of directors has approved a specific transaction or the Company otherwise determines that disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

Any acquisition or other transaction identified through the Strategic Review would be subject to satisfactory due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements and the receipt of any required corporate, shareholder, regulatory and Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") approvals.

Updated Use of Proceeds

As previously announced on August 5, 2026, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures of the Company for gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Company has updated its intended use of the net proceeds raised from the Offering and may use such proceeds for general and administrative expenditures, working capital and expenses incurred in connection with the Strategic Review, including due diligence and other transaction costs.

The Offering is expected to close on or about August 21, 2026. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period. Closing of the Offering is subject to the Company's receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers.

For more information, please review the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca and visit the Company's website at www.reflexmaterials.com

On behalf of the Company

DJ Bowen

Interim CEO & Director

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

Suite 915 - 700 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8 Canada

Tel: (778) 837-7191

Email: info@reflexmaterials.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "plans", "potential", "should" and "will", and similar expressions. This news release contains forward-looking information concerning the Strategic Review; the identification, evaluation and pursuit of potential acquisitions or other strategic opportunities; activities that may be undertaken in connection with the Strategic Review; the completion and timing of the Offering; the anticipated gross proceeds and intended use of proceeds; and the receipt of necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that the Company will complete the Offering on the anticipated timeline, obtain all necessary approvals, raise the anticipated proceeds and use those proceeds substantially as currently anticipated; suitable acquisition or other strategic opportunities will be available; the Company will have sufficient resources to conduct the Strategic Review; and, if the Company pursues a transaction, it will be able to complete satisfactory due diligence, negotiate definitive agreements on acceptable terms, obtain any required financing and receive all necessary approvals. Although management considers these assumptions reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks that the Offering is delayed, not completed or raises less than anticipated; required approvals are delayed or not obtained; proceeds are not used as currently anticipated; the Strategic Review does not result in the identification or completion of a transaction; the Company incurs material transaction costs without completing a transaction; required financing is unavailable; due diligence does not identify all relevant risks or liabilities; or a completed transaction does not produce the anticipated benefits. There can be no assurance that the Strategic Review or Offering will produce the anticipated results. The forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify all forward-looking information contained in this news release.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.