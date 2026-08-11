Syra Health Achieves 23% Revenue Growth, Improves Gross Margin to 44.5% in Second Consecutive Profitable Quarter

Syra Health sustained profitability in Q2 2026, following the Company's first profitable quarter in Q1 2026, delivering net income of $250,242 compared with a net loss of $(63,596) in the prior-year period.

Q2 2026 revenue grew 23% year-over-year to $2.4 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) improved to $0.02 in Q2 2026 from a loss of $(0.01) in Q2 2025.

Gross margin increased to 44.5% in Q2 2026, up from 38.7% in Q2 2025.

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (OTCQB: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare solutions company powering better health outcomes through prevention-focused, accessible, and affordable solutions, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights

Syra Health continued to be profitable in Q2 2026, with net income of $250,242 compared to a net loss of $(63,596) in the prior-year period, an improvement of approximately $314,000 or 493% year-over-year.

Total revenue of $2.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was up 23% when compared to $1.9 million in the prior-year period.

Revenue growth outpaced cost growth in Q2 2026, resulting in gross margin expansion of approximately 584 basis points to 44.5%, up from 38.7% in the prior-year period, the highest quarterly gross margin in the Company's history.

EPS improved to $0.02 from a loss of $(0.01) in the prior-year period, reflecting a $0.03 per share year-over-year improvement.

EBITDA increased by $307,000 year-over-year, improving from a loss of $(53,760) in Q2 2025 to positive EBITDA of $253,200 in Q2 2026.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $491,221 compared to a net loss of $(535,861) in the prior-year period, and net cash provided by operating activities was $643,183 compared to $85,754 in the prior-year period.

2026 Financial Outlook

Following two consecutive profitable quarters, Syra Health remains focused on achieving its previously stated target of full-year profitability for 2026. Certain revenue recognition, timing, and contract milestones are expected to continue to contribute to quarterly variability.

Recent Operational Highlights

Syra Health received contract extensions from several existing customers, including a one-year renewal of its public health contract with Wake County Public Health in North Carolina. The Company also secured a one-year extension of its healthcare workforce contract with the Indiana Veterans' Home. The Company has been awarded an amendment to its existing Indiana FSSA (Family & Social Services Administration) contract with DDRS (Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services), to extend a learning management platform to the state's Bureau of Disability Services, through October 2028.

Syra Health has established a Business Advisory Council to support strategic market expansion and identify growth opportunities.

The Company anticipates approval for the CMS ACCESS Model in partnership with HealthSync in the near term, which is expected to serve as a durable source of revenue for Syra Health over the next 10 years.

Management Commentary

Greg Alexander, CEO of Syra Health, said, "Q2 2026 represents another important milestone in Syra Health's evolution as we continue to execute against our growth strategy to build a leading, sustainable healthcare solutions company. Following our first ever profitable quarter in Q1, we achieved continued profitability in Q2, grew revenue by 23% year-over-year, and expanded our gross margin to 44.5%, demonstrating the strength of our business model and the impact of our focus on operational efficiency, disciplined growth, and higher-value solutions.

We are encouraged by the continued momentum across our business, including growth in our population health solutions, contract extensions with existing customers, progress toward CMS ACCESS Model approval, and continued demand for our healthcare workforce solutions. These achievements reflect the confidence our customers place in Syra Health and our ability to address some of healthcare's most pressing challenges around access, affordability, and outcomes.

As we look ahead, we remain focused on sustaining full-year profitability, while continuing to grow our customer base and deliver innovative solutions that improve health outcomes. We believe our diversified portfolio, technology-enabled solutions, and strong market partnerships position Syra Health for continued long-term growth and value creation for our shareholders."

Q2 2026 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 grew to $2.4 million, an increase of 23% when compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Growth was led by the Company's high-margin population health solutions, which grew 8% year-over-year to $1,716,310 million from $1,583,752 million in Q2 2025.

Healthcare workforce revenue increased 87% year-over-year, from $362,447 to $678,113 as demand for our healthcare workforce solutions grew to address critical workforce shortages and the Company continued to focus on better margin contracts.

Gross profit margin expanded 580 basis points to 44.5% in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 38.7% in the prior year period, reflecting revenue mix and continued operating leverage.

Operating expenses reflected continued cost management, while allowing for strategic spending to support growth. Salaries and benefits increased 20% to $392,136 in Q2 2026 from $326,354 in the prior-year period, reflecting investments in talent to support business expansion. Professional services decreased 16% to $138,019 in Q2 2026 from $164,939 in Q2 2025, while selling, general and administrative expenses also declined 18% to $236,485 compared with $289,070 in the prior-year period. Research and development expenses increased 59% to $47,351 in Q2 2026 from $29,712 in Q2 2025, reflecting allocations in our technology-enabled solutions. Depreciation expense decreased 88% to $741 from $5,978 in the year-ago period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $643,183, compared to $85,754 in the prior-year period. Cash and cash equivalents were $2.1 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $2.9 million as of March 31, 2026, and $1.6 million as of December 31, 2025, reflecting a $552,000 increase in accounts receivable and the recognition of deferred revenue that had been billed in advance during the first quarter.

Cash on hand was $2.1 million and no long-term debt as of June 30, 2026.

SYRA HEALTH CORP. BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,



December 31,





2026



2025





(Unaudited)







ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,123,747



$ 1,614,733

Accounts receivable, net



1,470,023





918,374

Other current assets



153,384





205,423

Total current assets



3,747,154





2,738,530



















Property and equipment, net



5,192





6,986

Right-of-use asset



77,644





27,401



















Total assets

$ 3,829,990



$ 2,772,917



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 195,595



$ 247,520

Accounts payable, related party



125,000





72,000

Accrued expenses



220,333





194,821

Deferred revenue



505,886





16,611

Current portion of operating lease liability, related party



77,644





27,401

Notes payable



71,694





116,386

Total current liabilities



1,196,152





674,739



















Non-current portion of operating lease liability, related party



-





-



















Total liabilities



1,196,152





674,739



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares designated, issued and outstanding



-





-

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 13,839,169 and 11,339,169 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



13,839





11,339

Convertible class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 350,000 and 600,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



350





600



















Additional paid-in capital



11,848,954





11,806,765

Accumulated deficit



(9,229,305)





(9,720,526)

Total stockholders' equity



2,633,838





2,098,178



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,829,990



$ 2,772,917



SYRA HEALTH CORP. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)































For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended





2026



2025



2026



2025



























Net revenues

$ 2,394,423



$ 1,946,199



$ 4,667,943



$ 3,803,973

Cost of services



1,328,120





1,193,304





2,630,385





2,461,922

Gross profit



1,066,303





752,895





2,037,558





1,342,051



































Operating expenses:































Salaries and benefits



392,136





326,354





764,245





833,561

Professional services



138,019





164,939





325,160





388,965

Research and development expenses



47,351





29,712





54,272





66,885

Selling, general and administrative expenses



236,485





289,070





449,532





576,357

Depreciation



741





5,978





1,795





12,775

Total operating expenses



814,732





816,053





1,595,004





1,878,543



































Operating income (loss)



251,571





(63,158)





442,554





(536,492)



































Other income (expense):































Interest income



888





3,420





53,346





7,718

Interest expense



(2,217)





(3,858)





(4,679)





(7,087)

Total other income (expense)



(1,329)





(438)





48,667





631



































Net income (loss)

$ 250,242



$ (63,596)



$ 491,221



$ (535,861)



































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



13,175,433





11,939,169





12,560,716





11,764,086

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



13,551,931





11,939,169





12,937,216





11,764,086

Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted

$ 0.02



$ (0.01)



$ 0.04



$ (0.05)



SYRA HEALTH CORP. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



















For the Six Months Ended





June 30,





2026



2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income (loss)

$ 491,221



$ (535,861)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation



1,795





12,775

Common stock issued for services



-





2,586

Stock-based compensation



44,439





54,067

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(551,649)





(205,534)

Other current assets



141,516





157,985

Right-of-use asset



29,877





277,029

Accounts payable



(51,926)





455,366

Accounts payable, related party



53,000





-

Deferred revenue



489,275





250,000

Accrued expenses



25,512





(105,630)

Operating lease liability



(29,877)





(277,029)

Net cash provided by operating activities



643,183





85,754



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchase of property and equipment



-





-

Net cash used in investing activities



-





-



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from sale of common stock and exercise of warrants



-





14,800

Repayments on notes payable



(134,169)





(190,035)

Net cash used in financing activities



(134,169)





(175,235)



















NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



509,014





(89,481)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD



1,614,733





2,395,405

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 2,123,747



$ 2,305,924



















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:















Interest paid

$ 4,679



$ 7,087

Income taxes paid

$ -



$ -



















NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

































Conversion of Class B common stock to Class A common stock

$ 2,500



$ 2,333

Recognition of right-of-use asset and lease liability

$ 80,120



$ -

Prepaid asset financed with note payable

$ 89,477



$ 123,866



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we have provided the following non-GAAP financial measure in this release and the accompanying tables: adjusted EBITDA. We use this non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of our operating performance and liquidity and believe it is useful to investors as a supplement to GAAP measures in analyzing, trending, and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. However, this measure is not intended to be a substitute for those reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. For reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures under GAAP, see the table below.













Six Months Ended



June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025











Net Income (Loss) $ 491,221

$ (535,861)

Interest expense 4,679

7,087

Depreciation expense 1,795

12,775

Taxes -

-

Earnings before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and Amortization $ 497,695

$ (515,999)













Three Months Ended



June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025











Net Income (Loss) $ 250,242

$ (63,596)

Interest expense 2,217

3,858

Depreciation expense 741

5,978

Taxes -

-

Earnings before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and Amortization $ 253,200

$ (53,760)













About Syra Health

Syra Health is an integrated healthcare solutions company serving government and commercial healthcare organizations with innovative solutions designed to improve health outcomes. We specialize in healthcare prevention, expanding access, and delivering affordable solutions. Our healthcare analytics capabilities provide proactive, actionable insights and data-driven intelligence, and our HIPAA-compliant and fully accessible digital health solutions enable measurable health outcomes in highly regulated healthcare environments. Through training and education, we help healthcare organizations reduce costs and deliver consistent, high-quality care.

Discover our healthcare solutions at www.syrahealth.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact

Christine Drury

IR/PR Director

Syra Health

[email protected]

463-345-5180

SOURCE Syra Health