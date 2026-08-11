TurnOnGreen, Inc.: TurnOnGreen's Digital Power Corporation Transitions Military-Grade Power System to Full-Scale Production

First volume order marks commercialization of mission-critical solution for advanced defense applications following 15-month development and qualification program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) ("TurnOnGreen" or the "Company") today announced that its power electronics subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation ("Digital Power"), has transitioned its newly developed DUC800-28 Military-Grade 800W Universal Chassis Power Supply into full-scale production following successful qualification and final customer acceptance.

The production launch follows approximately 15 months of intensive product development, and a comprehensive qualification program conducted by Digital Power's global defense and aerospace customer. The DUC800-28 successfully completed the full qualification program, including operational testing while integrated within the customer's defense system under actual operating conditions.

Following final acceptance, Digital Power received its initial production-volume order and is accelerating material procurement and manufacturing to support the customer's production schedule and expedited delivery requirements.

"This production launch is an important commercial and strategic milestone for Digital Power, marking the transition of the DUC800-28 from a customer-driven development program into a fully qualified product entering volume production," said Amos Kohn, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of TurnOnGreen, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Power Corporation. "Following approximately 15 months of development, qualification and operational testing, we are now scaling production to support our customer's demand and expedited delivery requirements. This demonstrates our ability to convert complex customer requirements into commercial production opportunities. Mr. Kohn continued, "Being selected by a leading global defense and aerospace company to develop this mission-critical power solution reflects the confidence the customer places in Digital Power as a proven and trusted supplier, built on our successful track record of developing and manufacturing advanced power solutions. We believe this milestone strengthens our strategic customer relationship, expands Digital Power's position in the defense sector and creates opportunities for long-term production growth."

The DUC800-28 is a ruggedized 800W power solution designed to support advanced military computing and communications systems operating in harsh environments. Its universal architecture provides a flexible platform for applications including tactical communications, mobile and airborne computing, command-and-control systems and deployable data infrastructure.

"The successful qualification and transition of the DUC800-28 into volume production demonstrates the depth of Digital Power's defense-focused engineering and manufacturing capabilities," said Marcus Charuvastra, President of TurnOnGreen. "As demand across the defense sector continues to grow, we believe Digital Power is well positioned to address increasingly complex power requirements by developing, qualifying and manufacturing highly specialized solutions for mission-critical applications."

The DUC800-28 production launch further demonstrates Digital Power's ability to execute complex, customer-driven programs from initial requirements and engineering development through qualification and commercial production. Digital Power is currently accelerating supply chain activities and scaling manufacturing capacity to support the customer's production schedule and expedited delivery requirements.

About TurnOnGreen, Inc.

TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) designs and manufactures high-performance power solutions for mission-critical applications in demanding operational environments. The Company serves diverse industries, including defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, telecommunications, industrial and e-Mobility. With more than 50 years of expertise, TurnOnGreen develops customer-driven solutions focused on performance, efficiency, sustainability and operational reliability. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the Company collaborates closely with customers and global partners to engineer advanced power systems that address complex operational requirements.

For more information, visit www.turnongreen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including those containing terms such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements relating to the Company's ability to fulfill production orders, meet customer delivery schedules, scale manufacturing, generate recurring production demand, expand applications for the DUC800-28 platform and participate in future defense programs constitute forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on current management beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially due to various risk factors, including modifications, delays or cancellations of customer orders; supply chain constraints and component availability; manufacturing delays; changes in defense budgets or customer specifications; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.

These filings are available at www.sec.gov and www.turnongreen.com.

SOURCE TurnOnGreen, Inc.