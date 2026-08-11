New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Digital commerce company Magneto IT Solutions has refreshed its commerce services to specifically assist B2C, B2B, and DTC (D2C) brands running on its platforms. The update adds a suite of AI-powered capabilities alongside its existing development services.





Magneto IT Solutions' AI-powered shopping experience on Adobe Commerce

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The expanded capabilities include:

AI Search and AI Personalization,

AI-powered product recommendations and content generation,

Intelligent merchandising and dynamic pricing,

Demand forecasting and fraud detection,

Conversational commerce,

AI-powered growth marketing, spanning AEO, CRO, GEO, AIO, and SEO.

Platform coverage grew right along with the service list. Adobe Commerce and Shopify Plus were already part of the offering. WooCommerce, commercetools, and SAP Commerce are now included, along with ERP, CRM, and POS implementation work.

"Our goal is to help businesses turn digital commerce into a competitive advantage by increasing conversions, delivering personalized experiences, and automating critical merchandising and operational workflows," said Co-Founder Ronak Meghani.

Legacy platforms are the common thread among the brands Magneto IT Solutions serves. Personalized, omnichannel shopping is now standard customer expectation, and closing that gap is the stated purpose of the expanded services.

The company tracks results across conversion lift, customer engagement, and reduction in manual operational work.

To learn more, please visit https://magnetoitsolutions.com.

About Magneto IT Solutions

Magneto IT Solutions started in 2009 building online stores. Today the company builds Digital commerce platforms, including composable and headless setups, for brands selling to both consumers and other businesses. AI-powered personalization runs through that work, alongside a growth strategy aimed at measurable results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309162

Source: DesignRush