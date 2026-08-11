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Dow Jones News
11.08.2026 14:15 Uhr
367 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Julius Meinl Living completes the sale of EUR 7.6 million of 2024 / 2029 notes

DJ Julius Meinl Living completes the sale of EUR 7.6 million of 2024 / 2029 notes 

JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl / Key word(s): Bond 
Julius Meinl Living completes the sale of EUR 7.6 million of 2024 / 2029 notes 
11-Aug-2026 / 13:40 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY PERSON 
LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS 
RELEASE. 
Julius Meinl Living completes the sale of EUR 7.6 million of 2024 / 2029 notes 
On 15 June 2026, the Julius Meinl Living group (the "Group") announced the issue by JML Finance (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. 
(Ticker: "JMLFIN") (the "Issuer") of a further EUR 7,501,000 of its 2024 / 2029 notes with ISIN: XS2834253XXX (the "New 
Notes") under its EUR 300 million EMTN programme. This issue increased to EUR 40 million the total amount of notes in 
issue. 
The New Notes are identical in all respects to the notes that were already in issue, with a coupon of 7.0% p.a. paid 
semi-annually in cash and redemption upon maturity on 11 July 2029 at 120% of the principal amount of each note. 
All of the New Notes have now been sold to investors as well as EUR 99,000 of previously issued notes, making a total 
sold of EUR 7.6 million. All of these notes were sold at a price of 105 plus accrued and unpaid interest and prior to 
any fees and commissions. This price represented a yield to maturity of 11.0% as at 15 June 2026. 
In parallel, The Julius Fund has continued to raise additional capital for the group. It has now raised from investors 
a total of EUR 21.8 million and invested EUR 21.1 million in non-voting redeemable C-Shares of Julius Meinl Living PLC. 
The proceeds from the sale of the New Notes and from investment by The Julius Fund will support the Group in the 
realisation of its development properties. 
Requests for information may be directed to: office@juliusmeinlliving.com. 
The information in this announcement is information that the Issuer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market 
Abuse Regulation. 
  
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Issuer:    JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl 
       6 Rue Dicks 
       L-1417 Luxembourg 
       Luxembourg 
E-mail:    office@juliusmeinlliving.com 
Internet:   www.juliusmeinlliving.com 
ISIN:     XS2834253XXX 
LEI Code:   5299009S7DIV1EX46976 
EQS News ID: 2380718 
  
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2380718 11-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2380718&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2026 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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