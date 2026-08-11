News summary:

Fiber broadband providers need faster, more transparent ways to manage outages and reduce support surges

TEC is now using GOCare OutageIQ integrated with Adtran's outage notification API and Mosaic One to automate subscriber messaging

Open APIs turn network insight into actionable workflows, improving responsiveness and operational efficiency

Adtran and GOCare today announced that Telephone Electronics Corporation (TEC) has improved outage responses and reduced inbound support tickets using GOCare's OutageIQ solution integrated with Adtran's outage notification API and Mosaic One. Serving communities across Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, TEC delivers fiber broadband services built on a foundation of community investment and reliable service. By combining proactive notifications with real-time network insights, the service provider can now inform customers as issues are detected while equipping support teams with immediate context. This transparency helps build subscriber trust and streamlines operations.

"Reliable connectivity is essential for the communities we serve, and clear communication during an outage makes a real difference," said David Freytag, VP of integration at TEC. "Before this integration, service disruptions could quickly lead to high call volumes, putting pressure on our teams and leaving subscribers looking for answers. With proactive messaging in place, we can notify customers as soon as an issue is identified, reducing frustration and unnecessary calls. Real-time network visibility also enables faster, more accurate support when customers contact us, helping us maintain the dependable service experience subscribers expect."

Adtran's outage notification API provides targeted triggers based on subscriber status and operator-defined thresholds, enabling automated notifications when specific conditions are detected. This helps service providers inform customers as issues arise, reducing uncertainty and easing the burden on operations teams. The capability is supported by Mosaic One, which aggregates network and subscriber data and makes it available for partner integration. GOCare's platform uses real-time network context to automatically alert affected subscribers using SMS and voice channels. Together, these capabilities turn network visibility into actionable support and communication workflows, helping TEC respond faster, reduce manual effort and manage support demand more effectively.

"As networks scale, service providers need software architectures that make operational data easier to access, share and act on," commented Jeremy Harris, VP of North America sales at Adtran. "Our outage notification API helps providers and partners translate network events into timely subscriber communications, while Mosaic One brings together network and subscriber insight and exposes it through open APIs. Together, they give service providers the flexibility to embed proactive workflows into the systems they already use. TEC's deployment with GOCare shows the value of an open, extensible approach. It reduces integration friction, supports partner innovation and helps service providers build more responsive operations without adding complexity or locking them into a closed software ecosystem."

"During an outage, subscribers want fast, clear answers without having to pick up the phone," noted Kevin Mitchell, VP of marketing and partnerships at GOCare. "Our platform is designed to help broadband providers manage those moments through timely updates delivered via the channels customers rely on. By integrating with Adtran's platform, we trigger communications from live network data, helping broadband providers reduce avoidable inbound calls, keep subscribers informed and strengthen their trust."

The collaboration between TEC, GOCare and Adtran was recently named a finalist for the 2026 Fiber Broadband Association Constellation Award.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

About TEC

TEC delivers fast, dependable fiber broadband Internet and advanced communication solutions to homes, businesses, and communities of all sizes. With more than 3,000 miles of fiber across the Southeast, TEC is building the digital infrastructure that powers everyday life and drives economic growth. Backed by more than a century of innovation and community commitment, TEC is expanding its network to serve the underserved, while also delivering future-ready connectivity for larger markets, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.tec.com.

About GOCare

GOCare is the Digital Experience Platform for broadband service providers-built by former operators who understand the business from the inside. As competition intensifies across a crowded market, subscriber retention hinges on customer experience. Our SaaS platform integrates with existing BSP technology stacks to automate communications, engage subscribers on their preferred digital channels, and activate CX intelligence-making providers "easy to do business with." Trusted by nearly 40 broadband operators and powering over 40 million monthly digital interactions, GOCare delivers measurable results: reduced costs, faster payments, improved NPS, and lower churn. Learn more at www.gocarecx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

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