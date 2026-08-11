New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush revealed the winners of its August 2026 Best Design Awards, honoring the agencies and brands redefining how design drives business impact across Website, Logo, Print, App, Packaging, and Video.

DesignRush Announces the Winners of its August Design Awards Across Six Categories

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Each month, the Design Awards recognize projects that define emerging trends and showcase design's power to shape perception, spark emotion, and strengthen brands. Chosen by a panel of industry experts, this month's winners exemplify how thoughtful creative execution can elevate storytelling, engage audiences, and transform perception across mediums.

The winners of the Best Design Awards in August 2026 are:

Best Website Design: ANML for turning its own studio site into a working demonstration of its Functional Branding Method, combining a clean, fast layout with video-driven case studies.

ANML for turning its own studio site into a working demonstration of its Functional Branding Method, combining a clean, fast layout with video-driven case studies. Best Logo Design: Sato Mateus for developing the Council of Architecture and Urbanism of Brazil's flowing, Niemeyer-inspired wordmark and identity system.

Sato Mateus for developing the Council of Architecture and Urbanism of Brazil's flowing, Niemeyer-inspired wordmark and identity system. Best Print Design: Toby Ng Design for transforming Fashionary's Pop Up Signatures series into sculptural, paper-engineered fashion editorials.

Toby Ng Design for transforming Fashionary's Pop Up Signatures series into sculptural, paper-engineered fashion editorials. Best App Design : Chop Dawg for designing Kitchen Stage's all-in-one recipe discovery, grocery delivery, and cooking-content app.

: Chop Dawg for designing Kitchen Stage's all-in-one recipe discovery, grocery delivery, and cooking-content app. Best Packaging Design: Leyma Design for crafting Hummey Honey's playful, bee-inspired jar shape and identity system.

Leyma Design for crafting Hummey Honey's playful, bee-inspired jar shape and identity system. Best Video Design: Biscuit Filmworks for producing Roku's genre-spanning short film, "TV Is Better Here."

Visit DesignRush to explore the top design companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a brand discovery platform and agency directory that connects businesses with agencies through expert reviews, ranked agency lists and monthly design awards recognized across the industry. DesignRush draws more than one million monthly visitors and has earned over 12,000 AI citations and nearly 3,000 media pickups. To find vetted agencies by specialty, location or budget, visit designrush.com.

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Source: DesignRush