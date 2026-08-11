The Department of Energy (DOE) of the Philippines has agreed on updated policy guidelines for solar systems designed entirely for self-consumption. A series of changes signed off by the department last week include the exemption of plug-and-play micro-solar systems from securing building permits or certificates of compliance. The change covers micro-systems up to 1 kW in size and micro-inverters up to 0.8 kW. While larger zero-export solar systems will still be required to secure building permits, the update also exempts them from securing a certificate of compliance from the country's Energy ...

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