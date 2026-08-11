Ondas Inc.: Ondas Selected to Build Israel's Next Generation of Military Tactical Attack Drones

The multi-million-dollar strategic program - "Digital Bat" is to provide a next-generation low-cost tactical attack drone platform powered by advanced software designed to address the Israeli Ministry of Defense evolving operational requirements.

The program reflects similar operational priorities driving the U.S. Drone Dominance Program (DDP), including rapidly fielding scalable and cost-effective unmanned attack capabilities.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies, announced today that it has been awarded a multi-million-dollar strategic tender by the Israeli Ministry of Defense ("IMOD") to develop and produce the next-generation tactical attack drone capabilities. The program represents a broader effort to advance the IMOD's tactical drone capabilities. Under the program, Ondas will lead the development of a new generation of low-cost tactical attack drones designed to meet evolving operational requirements and enable scalable deployment across frontline combat units.

"This strategic award represents an important validation of the defense technology platform we are building at Ondas and our growing ability to serve as a prime contractor for complex, next-generation defense programs," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "The Israeli Ministry of Defense operates at the forefront of modern defense technology and has some of the world's most demanding operational requirements. Their selection of Ondas reflects confidence in our internal engineering capabilities, operational experience, and ability to rapidly translate changing battlefield requirements into scalable, mission-ready systems.

"We are seeing a fundamental shift in defense priorities toward affordable autonomous systems that can be produced and deployed at a significant scale," Brock continued. "The U.S. Drone Dominance Program, a $1.1 billion initiative focused on rapidly fielding low-cost unmanned systems, including one-way attack drones, is a clear example of this broader trend. This program reflects similar operational priorities: providing frontline forces with cost-effective, scalable and rapidly deployable tactical attack capabilities. We believe Ondas is well positioned to address this growing requirement across Israel, the United States and other allied defense markets."

The program is intended to provide IMOD combat units with advanced tactical aerial capabilities that can be deployed rapidly and adapted to complex and changing operational environments. Tactical attack drones are becoming an increasingly important component of modern military operations, providing forces with responsive, precise and flexible aerial capabilities at the unit level. The next-generation capability will be developed to support the IMOD's evolving operational doctrine and its expanding use of unmanned and autonomous systems across tactical missions. The development effort is expected to address the complete operational capability, including the aerial platform, autonomous functionality, mission integration, system engineering, production readiness and compatibility with wider command-and-control environments.

The award expands Ondas' position in tactical aerial attack and precision-strike systems, one of the Company's core defense technology segments. Ondas is building an integrated autonomous defense platform across four principal mission areas: Air Defense and Counter-UAS, Aerial Intelligence, Aerial Attack and Unmanned Ground Systems. AI-powered command, mission-management and decision-support software serves as the connecting orchestration layer across these technology segments, enabling sensors, aerial platforms, robotic systems, operational units and command environments to function as part of a coordinated autonomous system-of-systems.

"This award represents an important opportunity to apply Ondas' autonomous systems capabilities to one of the most important emerging requirements on the modern battlefield," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "Tactical forces increasingly require aerial systems that can be deployed rapidly, integrated directly into operational workflows and adapted as missions and threats evolve. Our approach is to develop the complete operational capability-not simply an individual drone," Lugassy continued. "This includes the platform, autonomy, mission software, system integration, production infrastructure and operational support required to move from development into meaningful field deployment."

Within this architecture, tactical attack drones are intended to provide frontline forces with rapidly available aerial capabilities that can shorten operational response times, improve precision and extend the reach of tactical units. The systems can also complement longer-range one-way attack and precision-strike platforms by providing commanders with a broader range of tools suited to different mission requirements, operational distances and target environments.

The tender award builds on Ondas' continued expansion as a global defense and security technology company. Ondas' strategic growth plan is focused on combining specialized technologies like those under the Digital Bat program with shared engineering resources, manufacturing capacity, supply-chain capabilities, customer access, program management and field-support infrastructure. The Company believes this integrated operating model enables its individual technology groups to pursue larger programs, accelerate product development and provide customers with a broader range of coordinated capabilities.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-selected-to-build-israels-next-generation-of-military-tacti-1206005