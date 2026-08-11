Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: NTHI) is set up for a potential high impact catalyst day with what market observers are describing as a classic triple confluence setup.

The company will release topline Phase 2a results for its intranasal NEO100 therapy in recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma, a difficult-to-treat form of brain cancer on Wednesday, August 12 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The three factors market participants should watch are its recent 52-week low, short interest, and the Analyst momentum

NTHI recently set a new 52-week low of $3.01, which could indicate that the stock may be in a deeply oversold position heading into the data release. Rising Short Interest. Short interest has climbed to 521,841 shares as Nasdaq.com's most recent report, July 15, creating the potential for short covering if the results are positive. Recent analyst upgrades have added further attention to NeOnc ahead of the Phase 2a read out.

Individually, these are some of the favored themes. However, taken together, the price position, relatively low float, elevated short position, and upcoming clinical data could create a compressed setup that could amplify the market's reaction on Wednesday.

How to Access the Call

Investors can join the live webcast at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3151/54410 or by visiting the company's investor relations site at https://investors.neonc.com. A replay will be available shortly after the call concludes.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

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Source: WallStreet-PR