Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Zakat Coin (ZKTC), a blockchain-based financial ecosystem focused on digital payments and charitable transactions, has announced an initial raise of $5 million on the Coinstore exchange. The listing expands access to its platform, which integrates peer-to-peer transfers, international remittances, and digital payment functionality. The platform operates under the technology leadership of Chief Technology Officer Arslan Naseem, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer at Kryptomind.





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Background and industry context:

Financial technology continues to influence the evolution of Islamic finance, with blockchain being explored as a tool for improving transparency, cross-border payments, and charitable fund management. Companies including Zakat Coin are developing platforms that apply these technologies to digital financial services.

Charitable giving is one area where blockchain is gaining attention. Immutable transaction records enable donations to be tracked from sender to recipient, improving transparency, accountability, and visibility for donors and charitable organizations. Cross-border remittances are another focus, as traditional international transfers often involve multiple intermediaries, processing delays, and limited transparency. Blockchain-based settlement systems are being explored as an alternative for improving transaction speed while maintaining secure digital records.

Zakat Coin's platform and features:

Zakat Coin's payment platform, ZakPay, combines peer-to-peer transfers, international remittances, and digital payment functionality within a single application. The platform also allows eligible users to integrate Zakat and Sadaqah into supported transactions. Every payment and charitable contribution is recorded on an immutable blockchain ledger, creating verifiable audit trails that allow transactions to be tracked from sender to recipient. This approach enhances accountability, increases donor confidence, and provides charities and institutional partners with greater visibility into how funds are transferred and managed.

By addressing long-standing challenges in cross-border charitable payments, Zakat Coin is helping establish a more efficient and trusted framework for Islamic philanthropy. The company's ongoing efforts focus on improving transparency, operational efficiency, and accountability while supporting broader access to secure digital payments and charitable giving.

Executive Statement of Chief Technology Officer, Arslan Naseem:

"Our focus is on developing blockchain infrastructure that supports secure, transparent, and verifiable digital transactions. Our platform is designed to provide auditable transaction records and real-time settlement capabilities for payments and charitable contributions, with an emphasis on accountability and operational reliability. We are committed to improving the efficiency and transparency of charitable giving through digital technology while supporting secure financial services for users and partner organizations."

About Zakat Coin:

Zakat Coin (ZKTC) is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem that aims to modernize digital payments and charitable giving. Its platform, ZakPay, offers a suite of financial services including peer-to-peer transfers, international remittances, and integrated Zakat contributions, all built on a transparent and auditable blockchain ledger. The company is dedicated to advancing Shariah-compliant digital financial services and fostering trust through technology and charitable giving.

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Source: Press Release News