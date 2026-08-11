LiqTech International, Inc.: LiqTech Secures Follow-On Order from a US-based Steel Manufacturer for Expanded Industrial Wastewater Filtration Capacity

BALLERUP, Denmark, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiqTech International, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIQT), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration technologies, today announced that it has received a significant follow-on order from a US-based steel manufacturer for four additional QureFlow filtration systems with a contract value of more than US $2 million.

The order expands the company use of LiqTech's ceramic silicon carbide crossflow ultrafiltration technology following the initial installation of a QureFlow system in 2025. Upon completion of the new order, the company will have installed five of LiqTech's largest QureFlow configurations, totaling 4,110 membranes and approximately 1,368 square meters of installed membrane surface area.

The additional systems are designed to increase treatment capacity for the Company's industrial wastewater process, supporting reliable filtration performance under demanding operating conditions. The expanded installation is expected to handle an average flow rate of approximately 400 gallons per minute, with capacity to manage peak loads of approximately 515 gallons per minute for limited periods.

Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech, commented, "This follow-on order from our customer is an important validation of our technology and execution in industrial water treatment. The expansion from one system to five demonstrates how our QureFlow platform can support customers with scalable, robust filtration capacity in complex process environments. It also reinforces LiqTech's strategic focus on water for energy and industry, where operational reliability, water recovery, and long-term performance are critical."

LiqTech's QureFlow systems are based on the Company's proprietary silicon carbide ceramic membrane technology, engineered for challenging industrial water streams where conventional filtration solutions may struggle with variability, fouling, oil content, suspended solids, or process upsets. The modular system design enables customers to add capacity as operational requirements evolve.

About LiqTech International, Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems for liquid and gas applications. Founded in 2000, LiqTech's patented silicon carbide (SiC) membrane technology is designed to treat the most challenging fluids in commercial swimming pools, marine water treatment, industrial and municipal water treatment, and oil and gas applications.

For more information, please visit: www.liqtech.com

Follow LiqTech on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/liqtech-international

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

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