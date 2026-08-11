kneat.com, inc.: Thoma Bravo Completes Acquisition of Kneat

MIAMI and LIMERICK, Ireland, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thoma Bravo, the world's largest software-focused investment firm, today announced the completion of its affiliate's acquisition of kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTCQX: KSIOF), ("Kneat" or the "Company"), the global leader in digital validation and quality process automation, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately C$650 million. The agreement to acquire Kneat was previously announced on June 8, 2026, and overwhelmingly approved by shareholders of Kneat at the Company's Special Meeting of Shareholders held on July 30, 2026.

With the completion of the transaction, shareholders of Kneat (other than the Rolling Shareholder) are entitled to receive C$6.50 per share in cash for each Kneat share they owned. Shares of Kneat have ceased trading and will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"Today marks an important milestone on the continued evolution of Kneat," said Eddie Ryan, CEO and co-founder of Kneat. "Our growth from being an idea nearly 20 years ago into the world's leading digital validation platform for life sciences companies has been rewarding, and we're excited to continue on to the next leg of the journey. With the strategic backing of Thoma Bravo, we look forward to expanding the reach of the Kneat Gx platform, serving our life sciences partners even more effectively, and defining the future of digital validation and regulatory compliance automation."

"We are pleased to complete this transaction which reflects our strong confidence in Kneat's mission-critical technology, exceptional management team, and loyal enterprise customer base," said Chandler Gay, a Senior Vice President at Thoma Bravo. "Kneat has established itself as a vital platform for life sciences and highly regulated enterprises, and is well positioned to capitalize on growing market demand and increasing validation complexity. We look forward to deploying our operational expertise to help them scale, innovate, and extend their market leadership as a private company."

Advisors

CIBC Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial advisor to the Special Committee. ATB Cormark served as an independent fairness opinion provider to the Special Committee. Fogler, Rubinoff LLP acted as legal advisor to the Company. Dentons Canada LLP acted as legal advisor to the Special Committee. Scotiabank acted as financial advisor to Thoma Bravo. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as U.S. legal advisor and Goodmans LLP acted as Canadian legal advisor to Thoma Bravo.

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Optional AI capabilities within Kneat Gx accelerate the validation lifecycle, from content generation to review and analysis, while maintaining full GxP compliance, governance, and data integrity. Multiple independent customer studies have shown that Kneat Gx reduces man-hours associated with validation documentation by up to 50%, accelerates review and approval cycles by up to 50%, and consistently supports higher standards of regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is the world's largest software-focused investment firm, with more than $172 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Partnering with some of the world's most sophisticated investors, Thoma Bravo's private equity and private credit platforms reflect a focused investment strategy, supported by disciplined execution, deep sector expertise and leadership continuity. Over the past 20-plus years, Thoma Bravo has acquired or invested in approximately 590 software and technology companies, representing approximately $320 billion of aggregate enterprise value (including control and non-control investments, as well as add-on acquisitions). Learn more at thomabravo.com and on LinkedIn.

For further information:

For Thoma Bravo

Abby Farr

Vice President, Communications & Marketing

+1 646-957-2067

afarr@thomabravo.com

OR

FGS Global

Akash Lodh

+1 202-758-4263

ThomaBravo-US@fgsglobal.com

For Kneat

Katie Keita

Investor Relations Lead

+1 902-706-9074

katie.keita@kneat.com

OR

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Adam Pollack/Kelly Sullivan

Kneat-JF@joelefrank.com

+1 212-355-4449

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.