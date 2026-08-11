Inovatec Systems: Inovatec and Fortiro Partner to Fight AI Lending Fraud

New integration helps automotive and specialty lenders detect manipulated and AI-generated documents during loan origination.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Inovatec Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions, announced a partnership with Fortiro, a document fraud detection and financial verification provider. The partnership helps lenders across North America identify document fraud earlier in the credit application process.

Fortiro's document and image fraud detection technology, integrated into Inovatec's cloud-based Loan Origination System (LOS), enables lenders to screen application documents for signs of alteration, fabrication, and generative AI. The integration strengthens fraud controls without adding a separate manual review process or slowing decisions for genuine borrowers.

Inovatec's platform supports direct, indirect, and captive lending programs for both loans and leases, and is used by banks, credit unions, finance companies, dealer groups, and vehicle manufacturers across North America.

"Fraud is becoming more sophisticated, but lenders cannot afford to make applications slower or more difficult," said Ryan Martin, Head of Partnerships at Inovatec. "Our partnership with Fortiro speeds the application process up and gives lenders another layer of protection within the loan origination process. This helps them identify suspicious documents earlier and make more confident decisions."

Fortiro detects fraud in documents and images ranging from altered PDFs to sophisticated AI-generated content. Its technology provides detailed risk indicators that help lending and fraud teams investigate suspicious applications while accelerating good customers.

"Inovatec has built a strong position in North American automotive and specialty finance by helping lenders automate complex origination workflows," said Sean Quagliani, Co-founder and CEO of Fortiro. "Together, we are putting advanced document fraud detection at the point where it can have the greatest impact, before credit is approved or funds are released."

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for lenders in the automotive, power sports, equipment, and other industries across North America. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, and improve customer experiences, while AI-powered automation reduces manual work and operating costs across origination and funding. All through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. For more information, please visit www.inovatec.com.

About Fortiro

Fortiro helps lenders, insurers, and financial institutions detect manipulated, fabricated and AI-generated documents and images, reducing fraud losses and manual review. For more information, please visit www.fortiro.com.

PR Contact:

Mina Velickovic

Inovatec Systems Inc.

marketing@inovatec.ca

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/inovatec-and-fortiro-partner-to-fight-ai-lending-fraud-1205692