CONQUERing Named No. 965 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Achieves 357% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / CONQUERing today announced it has been ranked No. 965 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Returning to the Inc. 5000 four years after our first national recognition is incredibly meaningful because this growth has come from staying true to why we started: helping people feel empowered," said Tammy Nelson, founder and CEO of CONQUERing. "What began as a prototype Jake and I 3D-printed at the Cincinnati Public Library has grown into a community of more than 175,000 customers across 65 countries. This recognition belongs to our team and our customers, whose creativity, stories, and belief in what we're building continue to inspire where we go next."

The No. 965 ranking marks CONQUERing's second appearance on the national Inc. 5000, following its No. 478 ranking in 2022. It also builds on the company's recognition earlier this year as No. 21 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list, where CONQUERing earned a regional ranking for the third time.

Since its 2020 launch, CONQUERing has continued to scale through product innovation, an expanding global customer base, and a highly engaged community. Along the way, the Cincinnati-based brand has grown from a single ring design into an internationally recognized lifestyle jewelry company, while staying grounded in its original mission: helping people feel empowered.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance-it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14-16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About CONQUERing

CONQUERing is a globally recognized lifestyle jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs that merge fashion and function-serving as both stylish accessories and discreet wellness tools. With more than 175,000 customers across 65 countries, the brand has built a deeply loyal global community drawn to its blend of empowerment, self-expression, and connection. As the first fidget jewelry brand to appear on the runway at Paris Fashion Week, CONQUERing is pushing new boundaries in fashion innovation. Recognized twice on the national Inc. 5000 and three times on the Inc. Regionals: Midwest list, and honored by FASHION Magazine, Milan Jewelry Week, and Fast Company for innovative design, CONQUERing continues to redefine what jewelry can be-bringing together fashion, function, and self-expression.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Inquiries:

Hallie Montague

Head of Brand & Partnerships

513-216-5222

SOURCE: CONQUERing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/conqueringr-named-no.-965-on-the-2026-inc.-5000-list-of-americas-faste-1205776