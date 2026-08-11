Spoiler Alert Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Three years of growth as CPG brands move excess inventory from write-off to recovered revenue

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Spoiler Alert today announced it has joined the ranks of the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

The list ranks U.S. companies by revenue growth from 2022 through 2025, a period in which Spoiler Alert accelerated its work with the largest CPG manufacturers and off-price retailers in the industry, facilitating over $6.3 billion in excess inventory sales and keeping more than 2.2 billion pounds of consumables out of landfills.

"When we started Spoiler Alert, most brands handled excess inventory as a reactive cleanup exercise, a problem that contributes to billions of pounds of waste each year for products that could instead reach households who need it," said Ricky Ashenfelter, CEO and Co-Founder of Spoiler Alert. "Growth like this comes from a market changing its mind and looking for a better way to solve this problem. Today, we've helped CPG trading partners elevate their sales and merchandising approaches for the industry's most challenging inventory - netting stronger cost recovery while boosting affordable access."

The ranking adds to a major year of recognition for the company. Spoiler Alert was named No. 7 in Logistics on Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies list, Inventory Management Innovation of the Year for the 2026 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards, and received a Bronze Stevie Award for Building Sustainable Supply Chains at the 24th Annual American Business Awards.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance - it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Spoiler Alert

Spoiler Alert is a Boston-based software company transforming how CPG brands, wholesalers, and retailers manage excess and slow-moving inventory. Spoiler Alert powers the industry's leading B2B commerce platform for inventory liquidation and opportunistic merchandising. The platform is purpose-built to maximize value recovery, reduce inventory write-offs, strengthen customer relationships, and boost the effectiveness of sales and supply chain teams.

Founded by MIT alumni, the company works with many of the world's most recognized brands and retailers, including Unilever, SC Johnson, Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo, KeHE Distributors, Dot Foods, Grocery Outlet, and Ollie's.

Learn more at www.spoileralert.com , follow us on LinkedIn , or message us at press@spoileralert.com .

SOURCE: Spoiler Alert

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