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ACCESS Newswire
11.08.2026 15:02 Uhr
307 Leser
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TaxConnex, LLC: TaxConnex Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / TaxConnex, a leading provider of sales and use tax compliance solutions, announced that it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the second year in a row.

The Inc. 5000 recognizes some of the most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses for their growth, innovation, and impact on the U.S. economy. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is a tremendous accomplishment for TaxConnex and a reflection of the dedication of our entire team," said Robert Dumas, Founder and CEO of TaxConnex. "Our growth has been driven by our commitment to helping businesses navigate an increasingly complex sales tax environment. We're proud of what we've accomplished and excited about what's ahead."

TaxConnex also climbed more than 1,100 spots from its position on last year's Inc. 5000 list, highlighting the company's continued momentum and strong year-over-year growth.

Growing in a Complex Tax Environment

Sales tax compliance has become increasingly complex as businesses expand into new markets, adopt new business models, and navigate evolving tax requirements.

TaxConnex has grown by combining technology, tax expertise, and personalized service to help businesses manage their sales, use, and telecom tax obligations. This approach gives clients the support they need to reduce compliance risk while allowing their internal teams to focus on higher-value priorities.

This year's Inc. 5000 companies collectively achieved a median three-year revenue growth rate of 130% and added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance - it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact."

For the full Inc. 5000 list and honoree profiles, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About TaxConnex

TaxConnex is a sales and use tax management firm that combines industry expertise with tax management technology to support businesses with their sales tax compliance needs.

As an extension of their teams, TaxConnex provides sales tax compliance services tailored to each client's business and requirements, including registration, filing, taxability, and ongoing compliance support.

Learn more about TaxConnex and its sales tax compliance solutions at www.taxconnex.com.

Dana Glaze
dana.glaze@taxconnex.com
+18778935304

SOURCE: TaxConnex, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/taxconnex-named-to-the-2026-inc.-5000-list-of-americas-fastest-g-1205797

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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