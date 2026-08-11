Sydecar Reaches $6B AUA as Deal-by-Deal Venture Demand Fuels Growth

SPV Administration Platform Grows Revenue, AUA, and Ranks in Top 6% of Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Sydecar , a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) automation platform for venture capital, today announced a series of notable growth milestones driven by accelerating demand for seamless private market investment infrastructure. In a period defined by strong investor desire for single-asset access and operational flexibility, this growth underscores a fundamental shift in venture capital toward deal-by-deal investing through SPVs as a permanent, standalone strategy.

Since its first full fiscal year in 2022, Sydecar's revenue has grown by over 1000% through FY 2025. Separately, the company has grown its Assets Under Administration to $6B, surpassing the $5B milestone in April. This success earned Sydecar a spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks Sydecar's second year in a row on the list, notably, rising from #421 in 2025 to #289 in 2026 - in the top 6% of 2026 honorees.

"This year has highlighted the changing ways in which capital flows through the venture ecosystem. Simple, frictionless investment vehicles are the core of efficient capital deployment," said Nik Talreja, CEO of Sydecar. "These milestones are a testament to our commitment to building the infrastructure that powers private markets and I'm excited to continue building on our foundation."

As Sydecar continues to scale to meet the needs of the platform's 3,000 deal sponsors and over 43,000 LPs, the company has made notable hires in product and engineering. Recently, Sydecar added Naman Desai as Vice President of Product. Desai brings experience from property technology, financial technology, and consumer companies including Better.com, ClassPass, Future Family, and Spruce. Overall, Sydecar headcount has grown 27% from the end of 2025 through August 2026, highlighting a strategic investment in talent to match a growing customer base.

To connect industry leaders and further the dialogue around private investing, Sydecar will host its inaugural, invite-only SPV Summit on September 29, 2026, in New York City. The speaker lineup includes notable angel investor Jason Calcanis, and Bobby Franklin, President and CEO of the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA), among others. The afternoon will feature mainstage conversations covering timely topics in venture and private markets, as well as breakout sessions for attendees to dig into questions with peers and industry leaders directly.

To learn more about Sydecar, visit https://www.sydecar.io/ .



About Sydecar

Sydecar makes it simple and efficient for venture fund and syndicate managers to form Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) by automating banking, compliance, contracts and reporting. Sydecar eliminates operational headaches, freeing up time and resources so managers can focus on building portfolios, strengthening track records and fostering stronger relationships with limited partners. Founded in 2021, Sydecar is on a mission to build the infrastructure that powers private markets.

To learn more, visit https://www.sydecar.io/ or check out LinkedIn and X .

Media contact:

Caliber Corporate Advisers

sydecar@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Sydecar

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sydecar-reaches-6b-aua-as-deal-by-deal-venture-demand-fuels-growth-1205798