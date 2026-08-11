Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Surpasses 8 Million Users as Global Adoption of Its Cloud Communications Platform Accelerates

Platform adds approximately one million users in eight months and has grown more than 370% since the NetSapiens acquisition

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that its AI-enhanced UCaaS software platform now supports over 8 million users worldwide*.

The milestone represents the addition of approximately one million users since the platform surpassed 7 million users in late 2025. When Crexendo acquired NetSapiens in June 2021, the platform supported approximately 1.7 million users, since then, its user base has grown by more than 370%. This continued expansion demonstrates the increasing scale of Crexendo's platform, the strength of its service-provider community and growing adoption of its cloud communications technology.

Crexendo continues to expand the capabilities available to its global community of more than 250 cloud communications platform software subscribers. Recent innovations include CAIRO, Crexendo's AI Receptionist/Orchestrator, which uses artificial intelligence and automation to help businesses manage customer interactions, streamline workflows and improve responsiveness.

Crexendo's AI innovations have received significant industry recognition. CAIRO was named a 2026 CUSTOMER Product of the Year, while Crexendo also received recognition for Generative AI and AI automation capabilities incorporated into the NetSapiens platform. These awards reinforce the company's strategy of delivering advanced, scalable technology that enables its service providers to compete more effectively and expand the solutions offered to their customers.

"Surpassing 8 million users is a tremendous accomplishment validating the strength, scalability and continued momentum of our platform," said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo. "We have added approximately one million users in about eight months and have grown the platform's user base by more than 370% over the last 60 months. In addition, we added 11 new licensees in the first six months of 2026. The growth of the Platform continues to be exceptional, and I believe our award-winning AI offerings will only help accelerate that growth. Our AI solutions give service providers a genuine competitive edge and are driving real, measurable results growth, profitability, and expansion for our partners. We're proud of what this milestone represents, and we're excited about what's on the horizon for our platform's evolution"

"The significance of this milestone extends beyond the user count. A larger platform community expands the reach of every innovation we introduce and increases the opportunity for our service providers to deliver advanced AI-powered solutions such as CAIRO to their customers. We believe our combination of scale, innovation and a growing partner ecosystem positions Crexendo exceptionally well for continued long-term growth."

With the demand for AI-enhanced business communications technology accelerating around the globe, Crexendo's commitment to AI innovation equips service providers with the solutions they need to scale and win in their markets. By building future-ready AI capabilities like CAIRO into its platform, Crexendo is redefining what's possible in cloud communications and delivering lasting value for its service provider community worldwide.

*Users are defined as UCaaS application user seats including individual user licenses as well as applications such as conference bridges, call queues, and SIP trunks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over eight million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 250 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believing that surpassing 8 million users is a tremendous accomplishment validating the strength, scalability and continued momentum of the platform; (ii) believing the growth of the Platform continues to be exceptional, and that the award-winning AI offerings will only help accelerate that growth; (iii) believing that the AI solutions give service providers a genuine competitive edge and are driving real, measurable results growth, profitability, and expansion for partners; (iv) being proud of what this milestone represents and what's on the horizon for platform's evolution; (v) believing the significance of this milestone extends beyond the user count and that a larger platform community expands the reach of every innovation introduced and increases the opportunity for service providers to deliver advanced AI-powered solutions such as CAIRO to their customers and (vi) believing the combination of scale, innovation and a growing partner ecosystem positions the Company exceptionally well for continued long-term growth.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-surpasses-8-million-users-as-global-adoption-of-its-cloud-communication-1206034