Novata Named in the Top 5% of the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for ~1400% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place as No. 244 Among the Nation's 5000 Most Successful Independent Businesses

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Novata, a sustainability data and technology provider and B-corp certified public benefit corporation, announced today that it has been ranked in the top 5% of the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Novata is ranked No. 244, with 1,400% approximate three-year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025, reflecting the company's momentum as a leading provider of technology infrastructure that help investors and companies manage sustainability data, navigate evolving requirements, and make more informed business decisions.The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is a gratifying milestone for Novata and reflects the momentum we've achieved by helping organizations turn sustainability data into business value," said Alex Friedman, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Novata. "As organizations increasingly seek to better assess and manage financially material risks in areas spanning climate to governance, we're proud to help them navigate a rapidly evolving landscape with technology and insights they can trust. And we are deeply grateful to our clients and partners, and all who have been part of our journey."

Since its founding in 2021, Novata's platform helps investors and companies manage sustainability data, from data collection and carbon accounting to regulatory reporting, benchmarking, and risk monitoring. Today, the company serves more than 400 clients and supports sustainability reporting across more than 13,000 companies, with teams in four global locations. Novata has also continued to invest in AI-powered capabilities to help organizations turn sustainability data into actionable business insights.

"Our growth is a reflection of the people behind Novata. Being ranked among the top 5% on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the dedication, curiosity, and collaboration of a team that's committed to simplifying sustainability," said Josh Green, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Novata. "We've grown significantly over the past three years, but what I'm most proud of is how our team has continued to innovate and deliver as the sustainability landscape has become more complex. I'm excited about what we can accomplish together in the years ahead."

The Inc. 5000 recognition comes as Novata celebrates its fifth anniversary, marking a significant milestone since the company's founding. In just five years, Novata has formed over 20 partnerships and significantly expanded its product and service offerings, launching new capabilities including Risk Atlas, Novata for Supply Chains, end-to-end carbon accounting and management, regulatory solutions, expanded benchmarking & proxy data capabilities, Advisory services, and more. Together, these offerings reflect Novata's commitment to providing clients with the infrastructure they need to achieve their sustainability goals and build long-term value.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance-it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Novata

Novata's solutions make it easy for organizations to achieve their sustainability goals and create value. Our trusted sustainability management platform and advisory practice empowers organizations to automate data collection and reporting, streamline carbon accounting, simplify regulations, benchmark performance, and monitor risk.

Backed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, Microsoft, Motive Partners, Omidyar Network, Northern Trust and S&P Global, Novata is majority controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees, and is a B-Corp-certified public benefit corporation.

Learn more at novata.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE: Novata

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