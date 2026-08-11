OSR Health, Inc.: OSR Health CEO Reaffirms Confidence and Highlights Subsidiary Business Development

Founder and CEO addresses the Company's Nasdaq listing status and accelerating subsidiary business development

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / OSR Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) today released the following letter from its Chief Executive Officer to shareholders.

Dear Shareholders,

Today marks five business days before August 18, the practical deadline by which the Nasdaq is expected to communicate its determination regarding OSRH's continued listing if our stock price has not regained the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share as of the market close.

As CEO of OSRH, I want to assure our shareholders that I remain deeply confident in the fundamental value we are building across our Company and its subsidiaries. I also want to share an important development with the market.

Without disclosing confidential information or identifying the parties involved at this stage, I can confirm that two of our subsidiaries have received inbound inquiries regarding potential out-licensing opportunities for their technologies and products. Of the two, one is at the preliminary term sheet negotiation phase while the other is in early stage. I believe both of these represent meaningful validation of the value of the intellectual property and businesses that we have worked so hard to develop.

I fully understand the significance of making this statement as the CEO of a Nasdaq-listed public company. I am making it because I believe our shareholders deserve to know that meaningful business developments are taking place behind the scenes. Time will tell, and I believe that time will tell sooner rather than later.

As we approach August 18, I respectfully ask our shareholders and long-standing supporters to remain engaged, informed, and supportive of OSRH as we work through this critical period. The Company is doing everything within its control to organically preserve its Nasdaq listing and to ensure that the substantial value being created within our subsidiaries can ultimately be reflected in the market.

I have also received many messages from shareholders asking why I have not personally purchased additional shares at the current price levels. I want to clarify this point for the market.

As the largest investor in OSRH, I have been "all in" for a very long time. Since inception, I have committed substantial personal capital through multiple rounds of financing to provide liquidity and support the continued operation of our cash-burning R&D businesses. Anyone who has built a startup from the ground up as a founder will understand what I mean when I say that I am already all in.

Our journey has never been about building value overnight. We planted the seeds, watered them, nurtured them, and continued investing in them through some extraordinarily difficult circumstances. Our subsidiaries are now entering a period in which their business development activities are accelerating, and we believe the commercial potential of these businesses will become increasingly evident.

This has undoubtedly been one of the most difficult years in our Company's history, particularly because of the pressure on our share price. But I continue to believe that, ultimately, fundamentals matter. The technologies, intellectual property, people, and businesses that we have built are real-and we intend to continue working relentlessly to unlock their value.

OSRH is guided by a seasoned management team with deep, complementary experience across biosciences, medical technology, drug development, regulatory, legal and capital markets. This team has both the capability and the resolve to steer the Company through challenging periods such as this one. We have navigated adversity before, and we are confident in our ability to do so again.

There is still uncertainty ahead, and I will not make promises about outcomes that are not yet within our control. But I can make this promise: we will continue to fight for the Company, for the businesses we have built, and for the interests of our shareholders. I have invested alongside you, I remain invested alongside you, and I remain committed to seeing the value of what we have built recognized by the market.

Thank you for your continued support, patience, and trust. The work continues. The developments are accelerating. And I believe the value we have been building will speak for itself.

Sincerely,

Peter Hwang

Chief Executive Officer

OSR Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH)

About OSR Health, Inc.

OSR Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovations in health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSR Health engages in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies to improve health outcomes worldwide. Learn more at www.OSR-Health.com.

Investor Contact

OSR Health, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@osr-health.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's Nasdaq listing and its efforts to regain compliance, potential out-licensing or strategic transactions involving its subsidiaries and whether any such discussions will be completed, and the development and commercial potential of its businesses. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk of delisting, the risk that potential transactions are not completed on favorable terms or at all, and risks relating to clinical development, regulatory approvals, financing, and liquidity, as well as the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

SOURCE: OSR Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/osr-health-ceo-reaffirms-confidence-and-highlights-subsidiary-business-development-1206049