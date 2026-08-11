Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Experience Onward, founded by former NHL player and two time Stanley Cup champion Daniel Carcillo, today announced the acquisition of a private, 36 acre mountain property in Colorado that is now progressing through the state licensing process to become a legal psilocybin retreat destination.

Named Onward Ranch, the property is being developed as a first of its kind residential retreat environment designed to bring legal, regulated psilocybin services together with accommodations, nature, nutrition, recovery and complementary wellness services in one private setting.

Once licensed, Onward Ranch will welcome licensed facilitators, retreat operators and aligned organizations looking to elevate the experience they provide their clients. Guests will be able to stay onsite throughout their retreat, creating continuity between preparation, the psilocybin experience, recovery and integration.

"For something this personal, the environment and the overall client experience matter," said Carcillo. "Our vision for Onward Ranch is to create a complete, wraparound wellness experience where guests can slow down, connect with nature and focus entirely on themselves. We want facilitators and retreat operators to have a setting where they can elevate every part of their clients' experience, all in one private and supportive environment."

Set across 36 private acres in the Colorado mountains, less than an hour from Denver International Airport, Onward Ranch is being designed as more than a location for a psilocybin session. The goal is to create a destination centered around the entire wellness journey.

Planned amenities and services include private accommodations, chef prepared meals, sauna, steam room, cold exposure, breathwork, meditation, movement, onsite massage, IV therapy, acupuncture and extensive access to nature.

The property will also provide dedicated space for legal, regulated natural medicine services, allowing licensed facilitators to bring their own expertise, clients and programming while Onward Ranch provides the environment and supporting retreat infrastructure.

"We believe the future of this space is about more than the medicine itself," Carcillo said. "Preparation, environment, nutrition, recovery, integration and the people supporting you all contribute to the experience. Onward Ranch is being built around that entire journey."

Onward Ranch is currently progressing through the applicable state licensing process. No regulated natural medicine services will be provided at the property until all required licenses and approvals have been obtained.

About Experience Onward

Experience Onward is a natural medicine and wellness company founded by former NHL player and two time Stanley Cup champion Daniel Carcillo. The company creates legal, professionally supported psilocybin experiences centered around preparation, administration, integration and whole person wellness.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309094

Source: Experience Onward