Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Lindskog to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), effective immediately.

Ms. Lindskog brings 20 years of international experience across the energy sector and capital markets, with expertise in investor relations, corporate strategy, equity research, and financial valuation. Ms. Lindskog currently manages strategic investor communications for a publicly traded international energy company, where she advises on shareholder engagement, investor sentiment, capital markets strategy, and market intelligence within the oil and gas sector. Ms. Lindskog holds a Master of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and a Bachelor of Management degree from the University of Lethbridge.

Toby Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of NZEC, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Jessica to the Board. Her extensive background in investor relations, capital markets, and financial valuation within the energy sector will be a valuable asset to NZEC as we continue to advance our strategy and strengthen our engagement with shareholders."

With Ms. Lindskog's appointment, the Board is also now comprised of two independent directors, satisfying the requirement under TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.1.

About New Zealand Energy Corp.

NZEC is a publicly listed energy company focused on the development of oil, gas, and gas-storage opportunities in New Zealand. The Company holds interests in multiple heritage assets and development-stage projects, including the Tariki Gas Storage Project in Taranaki. With a 50% ownership stake in the Waihapa production station, the Company can quickly tie in any near-term production and sell directly to market. For more information, please visit www.newzealandenergy.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Ms. Lindskog's appointment to the Board and the Company's ongoing compliance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.1.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. NZEC does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308979

Source: New Zealand Energy Corp.