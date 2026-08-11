Placentia, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Today, InVitro International (OTCQB: IVRO) reported FY '26 Q3 sales of $117,760, off 24.1% from the same period in FY '25. YTD sales of $567,200, reversing 2Q trends, are now 15.9% below the same period in FY '25. Net income for IVRO's Q3 was $8,476, off 81.7% from last year's same period. Three quarters FY '26 net income totals $36,636, 61.7% below FY '25's first three quarters.

CEO & Chairman, W. Richard Ulmer stated: "IVRO is disappointed by our recent 3 months sales. In examining quarters in recent years, we did not find 3 consecutive months such as these. Therefore, IVRO looks forward to a strong finish to FY '26. We are enthused to read that FDA, EPA and other U.S. Government Regulatory Agencies recently stated their hope for more NON-animal tests done in future submissions, more humane treatment of animals."

About InVitro International, Inc.

InVitro International, Inc., headquartered in Placentia, California, was founded in 1985 and is a customer and technology driven provider of non-animal testing methods. The Company's testing technologies are designed to produce Regulatory Agencies' approved data regarding corrosivity and ocular/dermal irritation, which correlate with animal and human test results. IVRO's technology is commercialized globally through test kits and partner laboratory services.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to acceptance of the Company's technology by customers or regulatory agencies, changes in market conditions, and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

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Source: InVitro International