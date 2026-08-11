San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - ImagineArt today announced the launch of AI Fashion Studio, a tool that generates catalog and editorial-quality fashion photography and video without a physical model, studio, or photographer. Fashion Studio lets brands build a reusable AI fashion model, dress it in real garments, and generate finished images or video in a single workflow.

AI Fashion Studio by ImagineArt.

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The product addresses a persistent bottleneck in fashion production: booking a model, studio, and crew around a single shoot date, then paying for every colorway and angle in advance, with no guarantee that a reshoot months later will visually match the original. Fashion Studio removes that dependency by keeping a saved AI fashion model, the same face, body, and skin tone, visually consistent across every shoot and every future collection, without rebooking or re-casting.

How Fashion Studio Works

AI Fashion Studio follows a six-step workflow:

Choose a Model - select a preset AI fashion model, upload one, or generate one from a prompt.

Dress the Look - select or upload a top and bottom, and choose the fabric for each piece.

Add Footwear & Accessories - shoes, jewelry, and accessories, from presets or uploads.

Set the Background - a catalog backdrop or an outdoor editorial scene.

Direct the Pose - select a preset pose, upload a reference image, or describe one.

Shoot or Animate - generate a still image or animate the model into video, with adjustable aspect ratio and clip length for square, vertical, or widescreen formats.

Key Capabilities

Fashion Studio's core feature is model consistency: once a brand saves an AI fashion model, that same model, down to facial features, body type, and skin tone, can be reused across an entire product range and future shoots, removing the reshoot and rebooking risk tied to human models. Teams can also collaborate inside the same workspace, sharing models, garments, and projects across a project rather than working from separate files.

Use Cases

Ecommerce brands use Fashion Studio to keep one consistent virtual model across an entire SKU range. Brands with only flat garment photography use it to convert flat lay shots into fully styled model photography, and some use it to replace a ghost-mannequin rig entirely by uploading a garment and generating a full model shot from it. Editorial teams use the outdoor scene and pose-direction options to produce campaign and lookbook imagery, and social and ad teams use it to generate new creative for paid campaigns without a new shoot per post. Solo designers and small brands use it to produce campaign-quality imagery without a studio budget or agency retainer.

Connected to the Rest of the Platform

A Fashion Studio shoot carries forward into three other ImagineArt tools without starting over. AI Ad Studio turns the same AI fashion model into a video ad, in UGC, unboxing, or virtual try-on formats, sized for Meta, TikTok, and YouTube. AI Film Studio gives the shoot a cinematic treatment, with camera control and character continuity across scenes. Audio Studio adds a voiceover or original music to the finished video, in the same workflow.

Everything generated in Fashion Studio belongs to the brand that made it, under full commercial rights, with no licensing fee tied to the model or the shoot.

AI Fashion Studio is available now at imagine.art/ai-fashion-studio.

About ImagineArt

ImagineArt is an AI creative platform spanning image, video, film, and audio generation, used by millions of creators and brands. Learn more at imagine.art.

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Source: Avazona Ltd.