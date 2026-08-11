Copper Mountain Technologies Expands Native Linux and MacOS Support with CMT VNA Software for Value Series VNAs

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Mountain Technologies announces expanded support for its CMT VNA software with the addition of the Value Series Vector Network Analyzers (VNAs).

With the latest release, Value Series VNAs are now supported by CMT VNA software, allowing customers to take advantage of the native Linux and macOS capabilities available across CMT's software platform. By eliminating the extra processing associated with compatibility layers, CMT VNA delivers measurement speeds up to three to five times faster, improving workflow efficiency while maintaining the measurement accuracy engineers expect.

The continued expansion of CMT VNA software across more instruments and operating systems aligns with Copper Mountain Technologies' mission to provide accessible, high-performance measurement solutions that empower engineers across a broad range of applications and use-cases. From higher education and research laboratories using macOS environments to production and automated test systems built on Linux, CMT VNA ensures consistent user experience, streamlined workflows, and high-performance RF and microwave measurement capabilities.

With this release, the following instruments are supported by CMT VNA software:

1-port Reflectometers (R60 and R140B)

TR Series (VTR0302 2-Port 3.5 GHz VNA and VTR0102 2-Port 1.5 GHz

Value Series (V0402 2-Port 4.5 GHz VNA, V0602 2-Port 6.5 GHz VNA, V0902 2-Port 9 GHz VNA, and M5180 2-Port 18 GHz VNA)



New software is available for download here: https://coppermountaintech.com/demo-the-software/

Learn more about Copper Mountain Technologies RF measurement solutions at https://coppermountaintech.com

About Copper Mountain Technologies

Copper Mountain Technologies develops innovative RF test and measurement solutions for engineers around the world. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana (USA), CMT maintains manufacturing, R&D, applications engineering and service operations in both the United States and Paphos, Cyprus (EU), with additional regional offices in Singapore, London, and Miami. They offer a broad range of USB vector network analyzers, calibration kits, and accessories for 50 Ohm and 75 Ohm impedances from 9 kHz to mmWave. Their VNAs use software for Windows, Linux and macOS operating systems on an external computer, PC, or tablet. Every CMT VNA includes robust application and automation support, backed by years of RF engineering expertise dedicated to customer success.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Copper Mountain Technologies

Justin Bragg

Marketing & Events Specialist

+1.317.222.5400 | justin.b@coppermountaintech.com