Tilray Brands, Inc.: Hi*Ball Energy Powers into the English Football League with Wolverhampton Wanderers Partnership

English Football League partnership expands Hi*Ball's UK presence, bringing the clean, zero-sugar sparkling energy brand to one of football's most passionate fanbases





LONDON, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi*Ball Energy, the clean, zero-sugar sparkling energy brand from Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced a milestone partnership with Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club (Wolves), becoming the Club's Official Energy Drink Partner for the upcoming EFL Championship season and accelerating Hi*Ball's growing presence in the UK energy drink category.

As Hi*Ball's first sports partnership in the United Kingdom, the agreement marks a major step in the brand's growth strategy and introduces Hi*Ball to one of English football's most passionate and engaged fanbases. Through the partnership, Hi*Ball will be available throughout Molineux Stadium during all home fixtures, supported by high-impact exposure across Wolves' matchday, digital, and fan engagement platforms designed to build awareness, drive trial, and deepen the brand's connection with UK consumers.

Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, stated, "This partnership is an exciting step forward for Hi*Ball as we accelerate the brand's growth across the UK and begin building its presence beyond this market. Wolves brings the kind of passion, intensity, and cultural relevance that perfectly aligns with Hi*Ball's clean, refreshing energy and the active lifestyles of today's consumers. As our first sports partnership in the United Kingdom, this collaboration gives us a powerful platform to introduce Hi*Ball to more consumers, deepen brand engagement, and bring our differentiated zero-sugar energy drink into moments that matter. We see tremendous opportunity to grow Hi*Ball as a modern energy brand, and partnerships like this help turn that ambition into real consumer connection."

David Thomson, Head of Partnerships at Wolves, added, "We're pleased to welcome Hi*Ball to Wolves as our Official Energy Drink Partner for the 2026/27 season. Hi*Ball is an exciting, fast-growing brand with a clear vision to offer a natural energy alternative, and we're looking forward to working together on integrating their products across the club. From product integration to creative digital campaigns, we're excited to be building a partnership that delivers value for our players, staff, and fans for the season ahead."

The partnership places Hi*Ball at the heart of Wolves matchdays, where the intensity on the pitch meets the passion in the stands. As the Club's Official Energy Drink Partner, Hi*Ball will bring clean, zero-sugar sparkling energy to supporters throughout the season, reinforcing the brand's role in moments built around performance, connection, and shared excitement.

Wolves offers a powerful platform for Hi*Ball to engage a loyal football community and show up in a setting defined by energy, movement, and momentum. The partnership connects Hi*Ball's modern refreshment proposition with fans who live the game with intensity at Molineux and beyond.

Throughout the season, Hi*Ball will become part of the matchday rhythm, giving Wolves supporters more ways to discover a clean energy drink made for today's active lifestyles. From pre-match anticipation to the final whistle, the brand will be positioned alongside the experiences, rituals, and community moments that make football culture so powerful.





The Wolves partnership builds on Hi*Ball's recent UK launch and reflects Tilray's strategy to establish Hi*Ball as a leading clean energy brand in the market. By combining retail expansion, strategic sports partnerships, experiential marketing, and cultural relevance, Tilray is accelerating consumer awareness, driving trial, and positioning Hi*Ball to stand out in one of the beverage sector's fastest-evolving categories.

About Hi*Ball Energy

Hi*Ball Energy is a sparkling energy water brand delivering clean, refreshing energy from premium ingredients. Each can contains natural caffeine, guarana, ginseng, and B vitamins while remaining free from sugar, calories, artificial sweeteners, and preservatives. Available in a range of fruit-forward flavours, Hi*Ball provides energy and refreshment for today's active, health-conscious consumers.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements



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