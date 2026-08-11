KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) today hosted its flagship overseas promotion, Think Business, Think Hong Kong (TBTHK), in Kuala Lumpur, offering Malaysian business leaders direct access to government officials, investors, founders, innovators and professional service providers.The symposium brought together some 1,600 business leaders from Hong Kong and Malaysia for a day of dialogue, networking, business matching and one-on-one consultations. Among them are over 200 government and business leaders, start-up entrepreneurs and professional service providers from Hong Kong, marking a historic high. During the event, over 300 tailored business matching meetings were lined up to help Malaysian companies find the right Hong Kong partners to expand internationally.As businesses navigate shifting global trade dynamics and seek more resilient pathways for international growth, the symposium offered vast opportunities for Malaysian businesses to access capital, diversify their business networks, establish cross-border partnerships and expand into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), the wider Chinese Mainland and global markets through Hong Kong.The opening ceremony was officiated by Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of HKTDC, together with The Honourable Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government, and YB Loke Siew Fook, Malaysia's Minister of Transport.In his welcome remarks, Prof Ma said: 'Especially at times like these - when businesses are navigating geopolitical uncertainty, evolving supply chains and rapid advances in technology ' trusted connections and strong networks are more valuable than ever. First launched in 2011 and held in major cities all around the world, TBTHK has proven to be popular and successful. It is a platform via which networks are expanded, relationships are deepened and new partnerships are forged. Today's symposium is a timely opportunity to build on the close ties that we have all benefitted from - in so many different and rewarding ways - over the years.'In his opening remarks, Mr Yau said: 'For Malaysian companies, the Chinese Mainland is for no doubt a huge market not to be missed. Especially at times like this, everyone is talking about diversification. Apart from strengthening your operations in the local market, it is always good to tap the potentials from overseas markets, including the Chinese Mainland. Hong Kong has the knowhow and expertise to help Malaysian companies to navigate the Chinese Mainland markets. We have been doing it for a long time, and we are good at it.The other way around, we are also supporting Chinese Mainland enterprises to go overseas via Hong Kong. We established the GoGlobal Task Force (Task Force on Supporting Mainland Enterprises in Going Global) last year to provide one-stop, customised support services to facilitate outbound direct investment into overseas markets, including Malaysia and beyond.'In his special remarks, Mr Loke said connectivity Is the precondition for movement of capital and people, with Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong being under four hours flight apart and sharing the same time zone.'The same logic governs freight. Hong Kong International Airport is among the busiest cargo gateways in the world, while Port Klang sits on one of the most heavily used shipping lanes globally. Malaysia's exports are increasingly electronics, semiconductors and other high-value goods that are time-sensitive and travel by air. Therefore, Hong Kong's depth in logistics, trade finance, arbitration and professional services is the natural complement to that. If your business depends on moving a product from a Malaysian factory to a customer anywhere in Asia, Europe or North America quickly and with the documentation in order, this is a corridor you should be examining closely,' he said.Mr Loke also pointed out that Malaysia wants more events of TBTHK's calibre to be held in the country, to facilitate business discussions, networking and build foundations for future collaborations.Opening new growth pathways for Malaysian businessesThe programme featured a flagship plenary session chaired by Lincoln Pan, Chief Executive Officer of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, with heavyweight speakers, including Bonnie Y Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, Tan Sri Dato' David Chiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Far East Consortium International Limited, Daniel R Fung, Senior Counsel, Des Voeux Chambers; Founding Chairman, ASEAN Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong); Vice Chairman, Financial Services Development Council, Datuk Wira Song Hoi See, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Plaza Premium Group; Chairman, Malaysian Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong and Macau, and Thomas Tsao, Co-founder and Chair of Gobi Partners, who discussed Asia's evolving business landscape and how companies can position themselves to capture emerging regional opportunities.Reflecting Malaysia's growing strategic importance in ASEAN and the evolving priorities of businesses across the region, four thematic sessions explored key areas of collaboration between Hong Kong and Malaysia.The Capturing RMB Opportunities in Trade, Financing and Investment - Hong Kong's Strategic Role session, co-organised with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, explored the growing role of the Renminbi in trade, investment and treasury management. Speakers discussed how Malaysian businesses can leverage Hong Kong's position as the world's leading offshore RMB hub to support regional and Chinese Mainland expansion.The GreenBiz Hong Kong: Driving the Green Transition with Green Finance, Innovation and Cross-Border Collaboration session, supported by the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, examined how sustainable growth can be achieved. Participants highlighted opportunities in green finance, climate technology and data-driven solutions as well as Hong Kong's role in connecting green capital and innovation across the region.Following the luncheon, the Strategic Resilience: Capitalising on Hong Kong as a Base for Regional Expansion session, co-organised with Invest Hong Kong, explored how companies can strengthen regional expansion strategies amid a changing global business landscape. Featuring firsthand insights from international tech pioneers, expanding educational operators, and premier regional advisors, this session demonstrated how partnering with Hong Kong provides the structural stability to optimise corporate assets, mitigate geopolitical risk, and accelerate growth across ASEAN and Greater China.The Accelerating the Global Expansion of Life and Health Technology Through Ecosystem Collaboration session, co-organised with the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, focused on how ecosystem collaboration can accelerate the commercialisation and global expansion of health and biotech innovations. Industry leaders shared insights on leveraging partnerships, talent and innovation networks to scale new technologies internationally.10 MoUs, over 300 business matching meetings forge new partnershipsThis year's TBTHK also witnessed the signing of 10 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), including those signed by various media companies with their respective partners, underscoring growing collaboration between Hong Kong's services sector and Malaysia's business community.In addition to the symposium, some 30 Hong Kong service providers and start-ups featured their flagship products and solutions in the exhibition's Business Support Zone and InnoVenture Salon to create opportunities for collaboration with Malaysian participants. Over 300 one-on-one business consultations and on-site business matching also facilitated deals and cooperation between Malaysian and Hong Kong companies.The Hong Kong Tourism Board also brought a taste of Hong Kong's vibrant culinary culture to TBTHK. Participants had the opportunity to sample signature offerings from Chinesology, Hong Kong's pioneering Muslim-friendly fine-dining Chinese restaurant, and Bar Leone, the first Asian bar to top The World's 50 Best Bars list, highlighting the city's creativity, diversity and world-class hospitality.The Hong Kong Luncheon held during the symposium was hosted by Mr Yau and Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Finance YB Liew Chin Tong. It was attended by over 300 prominent guests from government and business sectors.This promotion is also part of the Hong Kong SAR Government's Economic Trade and Express initiative encouraging Hong Kong SMEs and startups to conduct more overseas visits exploring business opportunities, while bringing in more enterprises to invest in and establish businesses in Hong Kong.Event highlight video: https://youtu.be/chRbKeEzF2APhoto Download: https://bit.ly/3TQ7nyLThink Business, Think Hong Kong Kuala Lumpur organised by the HKTDC was held on 11 August, attracting some 1,600 participants. The plenary session discussed Asia's evolving business landscape and how companies can position themselves to capture emerging regional opportunities(From left to right) Muzambli Markam, Consulate General of Malaysia in Hong Kong, Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Transport of Malaysia, Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Ambassador Ouyang Yujing, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Malaysia, Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDCProf Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, delivered welcome remarksThe Honourable Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, gave opening remarksYB Loke Siew Fook, Malaysia's Minister of Transport, made special remarksThe TBTHK symposium featured an InnoVenture Salon exhibition with Hong Kong start-ups showcasing their innovationsThe Hong Kong Tourism Board also brought a taste of Hong Kong's vibrant culinary culture to TBTHK. Participants had the opportunity to sample Halal abalone from Chinesology, Hong Kong's pioneering Muslim-friendly fine-dining Chinese restaurantThis year's TBTHK witnessed the signing of 10 memoranda of understanding, underscoring growing collaboration between Hong Kong's professional services sector and Malaysia's business community.The Hong Kong Luncheon was hosted by Mr Yau and Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Finance YB Liew Chin Tong. It was attended by over 300 prominent guests from political and business circles.Media enquiriesHKTDC's Kuala Lumpur office:Celine Low Tel: (603) 2381 1061 Email: celine.ps.low@hktdc.orgZeno:Jacqueline Khoo Tel: (6016) 453 8183 Email: jacqueline.khoo@zenogroup.comSally Lee Tel: (6018) 918 8072 Email: sally.lee@zenogroup.comHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgSam Ho Tel: (852) 2584 4569 Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.comAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.