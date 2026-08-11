White Pearl Technology Group AB: White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) announces the outcome of the public takeover offer to the shareholders of Aixia Group AB (publ)

This press release does not constitute an offer, whether directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, the United States or any other jurisdiction where such offer would be prohibited by applicable laws or regulations. Shareholders who are not resident in Sweden and who have accepted the Offer must inform themselves of the applicable legislation and potential tax consequences. Shareholders are referred to the offer restrictions in the section "Important information" at the end of this press release and in the offer document relating to the Offer.

On 1 June 2026, White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG") made a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Aixia Group AB (publ) ("Aixia" or the "Company") to acquire all A-shares and B-shares in Aixia (the "Offer"). Shareholders in Aixia were offered 5.33 newly issued shares in WPTG together with SEK 10.00 in cash for each share in Aixia. The acceptance period for the Offer ended on 10 August 2026. Following the expiry of the acceptance period, WPTG controls a total of 1,519,737 shares in Aixia, corresponding to 96.43 per cent of the total number of shares and approximately 97.73 per cent of the total number of votes in Aixia. The Offer is therefore completed.

Outcome

At the expiry of the acceptance period on 10 August 2026, a total of 1,519,737 shares in Aixia had been tendered into the Offer, of which 100,000 were A-shares and 1,419,737 were B-shares. This corresponds to 96.43 per cent of the share capital and approximately 97.73 per cent of the votes in Aixia. All holders of A-shares accepted the Offer. Aixia's share capital comprises a total of 1,576,000 shares, of which 100,000 are A-shares and 1,476,000 are B-shares. The A-shares carry ten times the voting rights of the B-shares. The total number of votes in Aixia is therefore 2,476,000, of which the shares tendered represent 2,419,737 votes. WPTG did not own any shares in Aixia prior to the announcement of the Offer.

Holding and consideration

Following the expiry of the acceptance period on 10 August 2026, WPTG consequently controls a total of 1,519,737 shares in Aixia, corresponding to 96.43 per cent of the total number of shares and approximately 97.73 per cent of the total number of votes in Aixia. Following the Offer, 56,263 B-shares remain outstanding in Aixia. No A-shares remain outstanding. WPTG has not acquired any shares in Aixia outside the Offer. WPTG does not hold any other financial instruments that provide financial exposure to shares in Aixia.

Settlement and payment of the consideration for the shares tendered into the Offer, consisting of 5.33 newly issued shares in WPTG and SEK 10.00 in cash per Aixia share, are expected to commence on or around 26 August 2026. The total number of WPTG shares to be newly issued as consideration amounts to approximately 8,100,198. The Offer is therefore completed.

Since WPTG will acquire more than 90 per cent of the shares and votes in Aixia through the Offer, WPTG intends to initiate compulsory acquisition (squeeze-out) proceedings in respect of the remaining shares in Aixia pursuant to the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551) and to work towards the delisting of Aixia's shares from Spotlight Stock Market.

Advisers

In connection with the completion of the Offer, WPTG has engaged Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB as legal adviser and Aqurat Fondkommission AB as issuing agent.

Information about the Offer

Information about the Offer is available on WPTG's website (www.whitepearltech.com) and on Aqurat Fondkommission AB's website (www.aqurat.se).

For questions regarding the Offer, please contact:

Oscar Carling, White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ)

+46 73 502 70 04

oscar.carling@whitepearltech.com



The Company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, e-mail: info@amudova.se.

For administrative questions regarding the Offer, please contact your bank or custodian where your shares are held in the first instance.

Important information

This press release has been published in Swedish and English. In the event of any discrepancy between the language versions, the Swedish version shall prevail.

This press release does not constitute an offer, whether directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Belarus, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa or the United States, or in any other jurisdiction where such offer would be prohibited by applicable laws or regulations (the "Restricted Jurisdictions").

The publication, release or distribution of this press release in or into jurisdictions outside Sweden may be subject to legal restrictions. Persons who are subject to the laws of jurisdictions other than Sweden should therefore inform themselves of, and comply with, all applicable requirements. In particular, the ability of persons who are not resident in Sweden to participate in the Offer or receive consideration may be affected by the laws of the jurisdiction in which they reside.

Failure to comply with applicable restrictions may constitute a violation of securities laws in such jurisdiction. To the extent permitted by applicable law, WPTG and persons involved in the Offer disclaim any responsibility or liability for any violation of such restrictions by any person. This press release has been prepared to comply with the requirements of Swedish law, the Takeover Rules and the statements of the Swedish Securities Council regarding the interpretation and application of the Takeover Rules. Accordingly, the information disclosed may differ from the information that would have been disclosed if this press release had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions other than Sweden.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release relating to future conditions or circumstances, including information regarding future results, growth and other forecasts, plans, targets, intentions and expectations, and the assumptions underlying them, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, as it relates to future conditions and depends on circumstances that may occur in the future. Due to a number of factors, many of which are beyond WPTG's control, no assurance can be given that future conditions will not differ materially from those expressly or implicitly stated in the forward-looking information. All such forward-looking information speaks only as at the date on which it is published and WPTG expressly disclaims any obligation to publish updates to such information, other than as required by the Takeover Rules or applicable laws and regulations.

About White Pearl Technology Group

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global IT company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in more than 20 countries and a team of approximately 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age through services ranging from ICT and systems integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq Growth Market (WPTGB) in Stockholm and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the United States.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

This information is information that White Pearl Technology Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-11 15:01 CEST.