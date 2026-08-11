San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Almabase announced that it is now serving healthcare foundations with the launch of a unified fundraising platform purpose-built for healthcare foundations. Almabase brings together fundraising events, online giving, and donor communications, while seamlessly syncing all the data with Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, helping foundation teams streamline operations and strengthen donor relationships.

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Key Takeaways:

Almabase launches a connected fundraising platform for healthcare foundations that unifies events, online giving, and donor communications while automatically syncing with Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT.

Since implementing Almabase, Essentia Health Foundation has eliminated weeks of sponsorship follow-up, automatically synced event attendees into Raiser's Edge NXT, and raised more than $200,000 at its Essentially Yours Gala.

The platform is immediately available to healthcare foundations using Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, marking Almabase's expansion from higher education into healthcare.

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About Almabase

Almabase is a connected fundraising and engagement platform that helps mission-driven organizations build stronger supporter relationships through fundraising events, online giving, and donor communications. After serving higher education institutions for more than a decade, Almabase has expanded its platform to support healthcare foundations while continuing to invest in both sectors.

Source: Almabase

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Source: Almabase