Rehlko Power PlusDelivers 24/7 Remote Monitoring, Advanced Diagnostics, and Fleet-Wide Asset Visibility to Critical Power Systems

Rehlko, a global industrial energy resilience platform providing custom-engineered, integrated power solutions for mission-critical infrastructure worldwide, today announced the expanded capabilities of Rehlko Power Plus industrial remote monitoring. The cloud-based platform is designed to help customers reduce downtime, improve backup power reliability, and proactively manage critical power assets through real-time monitoring, alerts, diagnostics, and reporting. Rehlko Power Plus represents a meaningful expansion of Rehlko's aftermarket capabilities and reinforces the company's strategy to deepen customer engagement across the asset lifecycle while growing its higher-value aftermarket business.

As backup power systems become increasingly critical to business continuity, organizations need more than periodic inspections and reactive maintenance. Rehlko Power Plusenables customers and distributors to continuously monitor generators and automatic transfer switches, receive real-time alerts, remotely diagnose issues, and take action before minor concerns become costly outages.

"The value of mission-critical power infrastructure extends well beyond the initial equipment sale," said Brian Melka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rehlko. "Connected services are becoming a progressively important part of how we create long-term value by strengthening customer engagement across the asset lifecycle and expanding our higher-value aftermarket business. As our installed base continues to grow, we're leveraging digital connectivity, predictive diagnostics, and proactive service capabilities designed to help customers manage critical power assets more effectively while creating deeper recurring service relationships and reinforcing the long-term value of our business."

"As critical power systems become increasingly connected, customers need more than visibility into alarms and operating status," said Charles Hunsucker, President, Power Systems, at Rehlko. "Customers need actionable insights that help them anticipate issues, improve reliability, and make informed maintenance decisions. Rehlko Power Plus enables customers to take a more proactive approach to managing backup power assets while giving service providers the tools to deliver faster, more effective support across their installed base."

Moving Beyond Traditional Generator Monitoring

Unlike many traditional remote monitoring solutions that focus solely on generators, Rehlko Power Plus delivers a comprehensive, cloud-based backup power asset management platform. The solution provides centralized visibility across generators, automatic transfer switches, and supported third-party equipment, helping customers manage assets across one or many locations through a single platform. Automated reporting further simplifies maintenance documentation and supports compliance requirements.

Remote monitoring extends the value of every backup power asset already in the field by providing distributors and end customers with continuous visibility into generators and transfer switches. By enabling more proactive service, fewer emergency dispatches, and improved asset performance, Rehlko Power Plusis designed to help strengthen long-term customer relationships while supporting the growth of connected service offerings across Rehlko's installed base.

Creating Value with Performance

Rehlko Power Plus strengthens Rehlko's connected-services strategy by integrating seamlessly with Rehlko Performance Care 360 service agreements, extending lifecycle support through continuous monitoring, real-time alerts, predictive diagnostics, and data-driven insights between scheduled maintenance visits. Complementing Performance Care 360 OEM-trained technicians, preventive maintenance, and priority service, Rehlko Power Plus enhances asset visibility and enables a more proactive service model that improves reliability while supporting smarter lifecycle management. Available across all Performance Care 360 agreement tiers, the combined offering reinforces Rehlko's Conscious Care Strategy to deepen customer engagement, improve sustainability and operational efficiency, and strengthen lifecycle management.

By combining digital monitoring with its established service network, Rehlko is further positioning its installed base as a platform for recurring service revenue, stronger customer retention, and long-term lifecycle value creation, supporting the company's broader strategy to grow higher-margin aftermarket revenue and deepen customer relationships over time. Rehlko Power Plus is currently available in North America, with additional regional rollout planned in the coming months. Customers interested in learning more about Rehlko Power Plus can contact their local Rehlko representative or visit rehlko.com.

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About Rehlko

Rehlko is a global industrial energy resilience platform providing custom-engineered, integrated power solutions for mission-critical infrastructure worldwide. With more than 100 years of heritage, Rehlko sits at the intersection of three of the most powerful demand tailwinds shaping the global economy: AI expansion, grid instability, and electrification. Rehlko's full lifecycle capability spans engineering, manufacturing, deployment, servicing and operation of power systems, creating long-term customer relationships built to ensure business and operational continuity. Rehlko is a leading power solutions provider to both hyperscale and non-hyperscale data center operators, and brings the same custom-engineered approach to healthcare, telecom and industrial markets. The Company delivers the power quality and reliability these operations depend on through back-up, continuous, and bridging power solutions designed to accelerate speed-to-power and address increasing grid instability. Rehlko has a proven track record in powering data center infrastructure, with 14+ GW of deployed capacity, more than 90% of it custom-engineered for the specific application a reflection of the company's differentiated, solutions-based model. Founded as the inventor of the world's first internal combustion engine-driven generator, Rehlko is today a comprehensive energy resilience infrastructure provider operating across 80 global locations, with the global scale and singular focus to power the world's critical infrastructure. Learn more at rehlko.com.

Rehlko Power Plus, Performance Care 360, and Conscious Care are trademarks of Discovery Energy, LLC d/b/a Rehlko and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Suzanne Cutway

Communications Director, Rehlko

+1 586 216 3896

suzanne.cutway@rehlko.com