Combined business will deliver the most complete supply and demand picture across renewable fuels, through FGE NexantECA's AI-native platform, Lumen.

FGE NexantECA today announced it has completed the acquisition of Square Commodities ("SquareCo"), the leading research and data analytics platform specialising in the global renewable fuels market.

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Founded in 2012 by Olivier Pellegrinelli, SquareCo has built a distinctive position in regulatory-driven demand analysis for the renewable fuels sector, serving an impressive client base including major oil companies, biofuels producers and trading houses.

The acquisition brings together FGE NexantECA's global oil demand modelling and market intelligence with SquareCo's specialist regulatory and demand expertise. Combined, the two businesses are positioned to become a leading benchmark for supply and demand intelligence across the renewable fuels market, including fast-growing segments such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Together, they will build products delivered through Lumen, FGE NexantECA's AI-native platform, giving customers significantly enhanced functionality and user experience, alongside the depth of insight both businesses have built over decades of specialist coverage.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Renewable fuels demand is one of the most important structural growth stories in the energy transition, and getting the supply and demand picture right requires exactly the kind of granular, regulatory-led intelligence that Olivier and his team have built over more than a decade," said Andrew Toumazi, CEO of FGE NexantECA. "Bringing together SquareCo and FGE NexantECA allows us to combine highly complementary expertise across the energy molecules spectrum to build something genuinely best-in-class for our customers. We're delighted to welcome Olivier and the SquareCo team to the business."

"We have come a long way since 2012 and today marks an incredibly exciting step in accelerating that journey," said Olivier Pellegrinelli, founder of SquareCo and Head of Renewable Fuels Research at FGE NexantECA. "Joining forces with FGE NexantECA gives us the platform and resources to do at scale what we have always done best: meticulously tracking regulatory developments across the world's biofuels markets and translating them into market intelligence our customers rely on. We share the same commitment to rigorous, high-quality analysis, and together we will deliver a genuinely enhanced experience for our customers, without losing the depth and precision that has always been at the heart of what we do."

About FGE NexantECA

FGE NexantECA is a leading global provider of independent data, research, analysis and advisory services across the oil, gas, LNG, natural gas liquids, chemicals and green energy markets. With a team of specialists across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, FGE NexantECA supports a diverse client base of oil and chemical companies, governments, investors and financial institutions with the insight to navigate an evolving energy landscape. Learn more at fgenexanteca.com

About Square Commodities

Square Commodities is a research and data analytics business focused on the global renewable fuels market, with particular depth in regulatory-driven demand analysis across Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2012 and based in Morges, Switzerland, Square Commodities serves oil companies, biofuels producers and trading houses with subscription research, data and API products. Learn more at squarecommodities.com

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christina LaMarca

Head of Marketing (Interim)

c.lamarca@fgenexanteca.com