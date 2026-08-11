YY Group Holding Limited: YY Group Holding Launches YY Logitech to Accelerate Next-Generation Supply Chain Solutions

Appoints Industry Veteran Sunther Manoher as Managing Director of YY Logitech

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider operating across Asia and beyond, today announced the official incorporation of YY Logitech Pte. Ltd. ("YY Logitech"), a company expected to focus on logistics, relocation, workforce solutions, and technology-enabled supply chain services. Concurrently, YY Logitech appointed Sunther Manoher as its Managing Director to lead this new subsidiary.

Leveraging the strength, innovation, and regional network of the broader YY Group ecosystem, YY Logitech aims to fundamentally redefine how logistics businesses access flexible manpower, transportation, and digital solutions through advanced technology.

Sunther Manoher brings over 15 years of experience in logistics, e-commerce, international relocation, and manpower sectors. With a proven track record of driving regional revenue growth, scaling sales organizations, and securing multi-year enterprise contracts, we believe Sunther Manoher is uniquely positioned to steer YY Logitech's strategic vision. Prior to joining YY Logitech, he held key leadership roles, including Sales & Operations Director at Prospect Logistics, a Singapore-based logistics services provider, where he managed expansive commercial portfolios and spearheaded e-commerce and manpower divisions, and Managing Director at Olympia Moving Services, a moving and relocation services company.

"I am thrilled to lead YY Logitech at such a pivotal moment for the logistics and relocation industries," said Sunther Manoher, Managing Director of YY Logitech. "By integrating YY Group's digital frameworks with my logistics and workforce management experience, YY Logitech expects to develop scalable solutions across workforce deployment, transport coordination, and digital logistics management that can help address the operational bottlenecks such as manpower availability, transport coordination, and workforce scheduling faced by modern supply chains. Our goal is to empower logistics providers with the qualified manpower and tech-driven efficiencies they need to thrive."

YY Logitech will focus on developing scalable solutions for workforce deployment, transport coordination, and digital logistics management, designed to improve operational efficiency, enhance workforce accessibility, and meet the complex demands of businesses operating in the logistics and relocation industries.

Future initiatives will center on the deployment of digital platforms that seamlessly connect logistics providers with transport partners, on-demand labor, and value-added services, promoting operational excellence and industry collaboration.

More announcements regarding strategic partnerships, technology initiatives, and expanded service offerings will be shared in the coming months.

About YY Group Holding

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is an AI-enabled workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider, headquartered in Singapore and operating across Asia and beyond. The Company's intelligent workforce solutions platform, YY Circle, helps clients across hospitality, food and beverage, retail, and other service sectors predict, plan, and optimize workforce deployment. In YY Group's IFM business, its 24IFM software platform and comprehensive IFM subsidiary portfolio support clients across hospitality, transportation, banking, retail, and mixed-use facilities.

As both business lines scale, the Company is systematically embedding AI and automation capabilities - progressing from intelligent decision support toward increasingly autonomous workforce management - to improve service quality, reduce deployment costs, and drive long-term margin expansion. Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to infrastructure innovation, measurable client outcomes, and long-term value creation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its expectations and projections about future events, which the Company derives from the information currently available to it. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations, including the introduction of new products and services, expected changes in the Company's revenues, costs and expenditures, anticipated customer growth, and demand for and market acceptance of the Company's products and services; and industry, market and regulatory conditions, including competition, government policies and regulations affecting the Company's industry, and other factors that may affect the Company's financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended.

SOURCE YY Group Holding Limited