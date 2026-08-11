T-Mobile International AG: 5 Smartphone Habits Every Family Should Teach Before School Starts

Discussing your kid's smartphone use can feel overwhelming. Here's how one digital safety expert says families can start the school year fully prepared and how Metro by T-Mobile is helping make a new phone more affordable.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / For many parents it seems like just yesterday you were getting your kid their new backpack to start off the school year in style - and somehow it's already time to navigate another big back-to-school milestone: buying a new smartphone. That's exciting and, for some, admittedly also a little scary.

"The truth is, you can do something about every concern you have," says digital safety expert Cathy Pedrayes. "We're building skills the same way we teach kids to ride a bike, and back-to-school season is the perfect time to start those conversations."

Millions know Pedrayes as social media's "Mom Friend," where she breaks down digital safety into practical advice parents can actually use. A former scientist, author and television personality (and a mom herself!), she's made it her mission to help families feel supported, not overwhelmed, by technology and inform others about the latest and greatest devices that have helped moms just like her.

Pedrayes says she knows what it's like to spend weeks preparing kids for school. Schedules. Lunches. New teachers. But one of the biggest back-to-school checklist items that doesn't always come with instructions is how to create healthy device habits.

"Parental controls create boundaries, but they don't teach judgment," says Pedrayes. "That's where parents come in. Technology is just the infrastructure."

And having the right technology matters, too. From a student's first smartphone to reliable internet for homework, families need affordable ways to stay connected throughout the school year. Thanks to Metro by T-Mobile, getting that new phone doesn't have to stretch the back-to-school budget. Starting July 23, customers who bring their number can get a free Samsung Galaxy A37 5G with no activation fees - a $450+ value - on the $40 PERIOD plan. It's the lowest price from day one and the best deal in prepaid, giving families a new device on America's Best Network without compromising on value.

And once you've got the new phone, Pedrayes says the next step is knowing how to use it. Here are her five tips for setting families up for success this school year.

Tip 1: Start the conversation early.

Pedrayes says most school districts integrate technology in the classrooms and now have device guidelines that offer a great way to begin laying out rules around appropriate device usage. But you don't have to wait until kids are in middle school to do this. Many kids are already interacting with technology in kindergarten.

"Those conversations can start much earlier than a first phone," says Pedrayes. "Even when my four-year-old picks a YouTube video, we'll talk about why a thumbnail might promise one thing but show another. It's a simple way to start teaching that not everything online is real."

Pedrayes also recommends that families create what she calls a "tech agreement" to make those conversations official. It doesn't need to be complicated - just a shared understanding of the rules, the boundaries and what to do when something doesn't feel right. The earlier families start, she says, the easier it gets.

Tip 2: Focus less on screen time and more on screen quality.

Rather than tracking every minute a kid spends online, Pedrayes says to think about how they're using that time.

"It's not just about hitting the minutes," she says. "It's about the quality of what they're doing. And it's also about how we as parents model that. Using mindfulness or meditation apps in front of your kid rather than just doom scrolling is something they notice and pick up on."

Screens are part of students' everyday lives. Pointing them toward tools that help with goal setting, time management and classwork is one of the best ways to model healthy device habits.

Tip 3: Teach judgment, not just parental controls.

Pedrayes says there are some very basic settings every parent should know how to find and activate on their kid's phone. Screen time limits, content filters and app restrictions are usually easy to locate under parental controls either on the device itself or within individual apps. She also reminds parents to help kids create strong passwords, set up multi-factor authentications with their parent's devices and to stay on top of software updates so security settings work the way they're supposed to.

But Pedrayes warns that even with these settings in place, they don't replace conversations around good judgement. That includes talking openly about what kids might encounter online - from inappropriate content to bullying.

"If you advise your kids to tell a trusted adult about any bullying or inappropriate behavior they may see in the real world, the same applies to the digital world," Pedrayes says.

She also encourages parents to keep kids informed about evolving digital threats.

"It's always a good time to explain to kids the latest scam tactics out there or why it's never a good idea to click on links sent from people you don't know," she adds. "It's why I also like apps like Scam Shield, which Metro by T-Mobile customers have access to as a way to block scammers."

Tip 4: Explore the phone together.

Pedrayes says much like the quality of your kid's screen time matters, so does who's sharing it. Spending time with them on their device - whether that's playing a game together or just being curious about what they're into - keeps kids from disappearing into their phones alone and gives parents a real window into their kid's digital world.

"I sit with my son while he plays his favorite games," says Pedrayes. "That's how I understand what he's seeing and, honestly, I've learned a lot from him."

Tip 5: Make technology about connection.

Pedrayes says her kids know that the first reason to have a device is for human connection and using it to call family members is always considered quality screen time.

"The first thing my kids are usually using their phone for is calling their grandparents who live outside of the country, checking in with family or letting parents know they made it somewhere safely," says Pedrayes.

It's one of the reasons she says she loves Metro for families with loved ones abroad, because Metro makes it easy to stay close with unlimited calling to Mexico and Latin America, so students can check in with grandparents, parents and relatives no matter where they are.

Ultimately, Pedrayes says, every conversation should come from the same place: helping kids build healthy digital habits they'll carry long after they leave home.

"Setting boundaries isn't always easy, but remind your kids that 'I'm on Team You,'" she says. "'How can I help you?'"

From the first day of school to the last, Metro also helps families stay connected with affordable wireless, quality devices and $45/month Home Internet in many areas. Customers can also enjoy ongoing savings through T-Mobile Tuesdays that help throughout the school year.

Ready to head back to school with more value? To learn more about Metro's latest offers, visit www.metrobyt-mobile.com or visit a Metro store near you.

If you use a lot of data, more than 35GB/mo., you may notice slower speeds when our network is busy. 5-year price guarantee on talk, text, and 5G data. Exclusions apply. $450+ based on Metro device discount & waived activation fee. Best deal in prepaid means, as of 7/23/26, Metro offers the lowest-priced Unlimited plan, fees & Galaxy A37 5G device cost due on Day 1: $40 period. Home Internet: $50 1st mo. & $45 after w/ AutoPay & Metro voice line. Check availability.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/5-smartphone-habits-every-family-should-teach-before-school-starts-1206102