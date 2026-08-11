Espresa Debuts on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

$250M in new LSA funds processed year-over-year - a 45% increase

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Espresa today announced it has been ranked No. 1687 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Making the Inc. 5000 confirms what we're hearing directly from customers: the old model of managing personal benefits through a plethora of disconnected vendors and point solutions is over," said Alex Shubat, CEO and co-founder of Espresa. "Employers are consolidating LSAs, recognition, and wellbeing into a single AI platform because it's the only way to keep up with what employees actually expect - and our growth this year reflects how fast that shift is happening."

Espresa is a flexible employee programs AI platform that helps organizations support their people in more personalized ways. Through Lifestyle Spending Accounts (LSA), Specialty Care Accounts, recognition and rewards, wellbeing initiatives, and employee communities, Espresa brings together programs that are often scattered across multiple vendors and manual processes - making them easier for HR teams to manage and easier for employees to actually use. By unifying these experiences in a single platform, Espresa helps 100's of enterprise companies simplify administration while improving engagement, retention, wellbeing, and workplace culture.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance-it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Espresa

Espresa is powering great workplaces with industry-leading LSA Plus personal benefits platform. Unifying Lifestyle Spending Accounts (LSAs), wellbeing, family care, specialty care (GLP-1s) and recognition into a single solution that drives engagement while helping employers manage costs.

Founded in Palo Alto in 2015, California by Alex Shubat (CEO) and Raghavan Menon (CTO), Espresa supports organizations in delivering modern, personal benefits for a diverse and evolving workforce.

To learn more, visit espresa.com

Media Contact:

BAM for Espresa

espresa@bambybig.agency

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE: Espresa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/espresa-debuts-on-the-2026-inc.-5000-list-of-america%e2%80%99s-fastest-g-1205780