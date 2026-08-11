WorldIPI LLC: Filipina Meta SuperStar Eylsia Nicolas Surpasses 700 Million Views in 2026 After Rebuilding Her Voice Last Year

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Filipina Meta SuperStar Eylsia Nicolas has surpassed 700 million views in 2026, continuing one of the most powerful digital surges in global music. Her weekend release Soft as a Prayer added more than 20 million views, pushing her past 100 million views in the last month and placing her firmly on track for one billion views this year.

This acceleration follows a major personal milestone: Eylsia rebuilt her singing voice last year after a serious medical issue, returning with unprecedented velocity. Her comeback has become one of the most closely watched digital phenomena of the year.

Breaking India's Digital Barrier

Eylsia's rise is drawing industry attention because her numbers are not typical for a non-Hindi singer. She recently generated over 140 million Hindi-language views on a single post - placing her among the largest non-Hindi artists ever to penetrate India's digital music ecosystem.

Industry veterans describe her momentum as rare, boundary-breaking, and historically significant.

"Eylsia is a breath of fresh air. She lives and breathes creativity... She is a survivor who has overcome obstacles... It's refreshing to find an artist that not only has the talent but is committed to doing all the work necessary to get her music heard."

- Tony Michaelides, veteran publicist for David Bowie, U2, Peter Gabriel, and The Police

Why She Remains Independent

Despite her scale, Eylsia has not signed with a label.

"Because my technology will change publishing and recording as we know it," she said.

"Creators should reach audiences directly, without the barriers that have defined the industry."

Her background includes Wimbledon and US Open competition, a college presidency, and record-company leadership - a rare combination informing her creator-first model and her refusal to participate in legacy industry structures.

Industry Voices on Eylsia's Impact

Leaders across music, media, sports, and academia have praised her multidimensional rise.

"Lisa Pamintuan is absolutely a true Renaissance person... she successfully dominates at the highest level of every area. She has no limits."

- Mic Huber, 40-year tennis columnist, Sarasota Herald-Tribune

"There are people who retreat into what is familiar, and people who forge ahead into something new... Lisa Pamintuan forges ahead... Every chapter has been a commitment to creating, to growing, to rising into the highest possibility."

- King V. Cheek, Jr., President of Shaw University, Morgan State University, Union Institute & New York College of Health Professions

"Thank you for all of your support and being part of the early days."

- Nick Bollettieri, Founder, Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy

And from Glacer FM - the #1 global internet radio station for unsigned and independent music, which presented Eylsia with its Listeners' Award for Best Pop Song 2025:

"You're a lot more than just an artist, writer, and creator. I'll call you a legend because everything you touch turns to gold. Keep shining, keep the hits coming, and keep your art alive because the sky is your limit."

- Mark, Glacer FM

Her Biography Hold On Another Day - Free Access

Her new biography, Hold On Another Day, is available for free access either through a QR code or directly at the following link: https://bit.ly/4xSOMRt. It requires no app or special device.

Future versions will use adaptive AI to expand or compress chapters, provide historical context, and allow personalized navigation, with optional microtransactions for deeper exploration.

Future versions will use adaptive AI to expand or compress chapters, provide historical context, and allow personalized navigation, with optional microtransactions for deeper exploration.

A New Company for Creators

Eylsia is preparing a new creator-first ecosystem designed to eliminate traditional industry bottlenecks.

"Artists shouldn't earn the equivalent of an expensive cup of coffee when a song succeeds," she said.

"The era of barriers between creators and fans is over."

Her upcoming platform will integrate her patented technologies, her publishing innovations, and her direct-to-audience model - a system she believes will redefine how creators earn, distribute, and scale.

On Meta and India

"Meta has been instrumental in helping me penetrate India's market," she said.

"I look forward to surpassing two billion views in 2027."

On Technology

"Some fear technology," she said.

"But it can give us lives we once only dreamed of."

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has generated more than 600 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Media Contact:

Eileen Doran

Media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: WorldIPI LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/filipina-meta-superstar-eylsia-nicolas-surpasses-700-million-views-1205964