Solstice Health Revenue Grows 381% in Three Years, Propelling Company to No. 909 on Inc. 5000

Wisconsin healthcare company climbs 611 spots, ranks No. 4 in Milwaukee-Waukesha and earns second consecutive Inc. 5000 honor

OCONOMOWOC, WI / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Solstice Health has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year after achieving 381% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025, propelling the Wisconsin healthcare company to No. 909 among the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Solstice climbed 611 positions from its No. 1,520 ranking in 2025 and earned additional recognition as No. 4 in Milwaukee-Waukesha, No. 10 in Wisconsin and No. 110 nationally in Healthcare & Medical.

"What matters most about this recognition is what's behind it," said Dr. Timothy Murray, Founder and CEO of Solstice Health. "More patients, families and employers are realizing that healthcare does not have to be expensive, confusing or impersonal. Our growth shows there is tremendous demand for a model built around transparent pricing, direct access to physicians and putting patients back in control of their healthcare."

Founded in 2012 as Wisconsin's first direct-care clinic, Solstice Health has grown into a multi-location healthcare organization serving patients and employers throughout Wisconsin, while attracting patients from outside the state for surgical and specialty care. The company's growth reflects increasing demand for healthcare models that offer greater price transparency, direct access to providers and more control over the cost of care.

Solstice Health Founder and CEO Dr. Timothy Murray collaborates with the surgical team during a procedure at the company's Ambulatory Surgery Center, advancing Solstice's mission to transform healthcare through Direct Surgical Care, transparent pricing, and high-quality, affordable patient-centered care.

Solstice's Direct Primary Care memberships average $59 per month and include unlimited same-day or next-day primary care visits, with members also receiving access to laboratory testing, imaging and medications at wholesale pricing. Through its Direct Surgical Care model, patients and employer partners can save 70% to 80% on surgical care compared with traditional healthcare options, with transparent, bundled pricing established before care is delivered.

"This isn't growth for growth's sake," Murray said. "Every new patient and every new employer partnership gives us another opportunity to demonstrate that there is a better way to deliver healthcare. We can lower costs, improve access and give physicians the freedom to make decisions based on what is best for the patient. That is what we are building."

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is the annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies and is widely regarded as one of the nation's most prestigious recognitions for independent and entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees have included Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like across industries including healthcare, technology, advanced manufacturing, consumer products and professional services. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and honorees collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance-it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

The full 2026 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and searchable rankings by industry and location, is available at inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. will celebrate the 2026 honorees at the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, October 14-16 in Dallas, Texas.

About Solstice Health

Founded in 2012 by Dr. Timothy Murray, Solstice Health was Wisconsin's first direct-care clinic and was created to make healthcare more transparent, accessible and affordable. Today, Solstice operates multiple locations in Southeast Wisconsin, serves patients and employers throughout the state and attracts patients from beyond Wisconsin for surgical and specialty care.

Solstice provides Direct Primary Care, Direct Surgical Care and a growing range of specialty, diagnostic and wellness services for individuals, families and employer groups. By removing many of the administrative and pricing barriers associated with traditional healthcare, Solstice gives patients greater access to their providers, clearer costs and more control over their care.

For more information, visit solsticewi.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community of risk-takers, innovators and entrepreneurs creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with Fast Company.

Media Contact

Jessa Cisewski, RN & COO, SOLSTICE HEALTH, https://solsticewi.com,

+1 262-354-3100, info@solsticewi.com

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SOURCE: Solstice Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/solstice-health-revenue-grows-381-in-three-years-propelling-company-t-1206026